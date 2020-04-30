Destination Imagination (DI) is a program designed to inspire students to use creativity in working through challenges. After weeks of practice and preparation, eight Orono DI teams competed at the West Metro Regional Tournament on February 22 at Maple Grove Senior High School. The Orono teams were made up of students in second through seventh grade. Five teams advanced to the Affiliate Tournament that was scheduled for March 21, but was ultimately canceled due to the situation with COVID-19.
Those qualifying teams were: Unicorns Eat Tacos (third place, Elementary Level Technical Challenge), The Questioneers (first place, Elementary Level Scientific Challenge), Chemical Rice & Blueberry Sauce (first place, Middle Level Service Learning Challenge), Yak Attack (first place, Middle Level Scientific Challenge) and My Dog Ate It (second place, Middle Level Improvisational Challenge. The four non-qualifying Orono teams were the Super Important Space Travelers, Super Spirit Scrunchie Squad, The Improvisation Station, and D-ainty I-ntruders. Destination Imagination is a unique and special program.
Ava from The Questioneers team summed it up saying “I got closer to my best friends and found out their different strategies! And I learned to compromise and work with others.” Certain challenges even call for valuable service work. The Chemical Rice and Blueberry Sauce team experienced this firsthand as they collected items for Crossroads Animal Shelter in Buffalo as one part of their overall challenge.
“They placed first in their division and while that is always a highlight, our team felt that no matter where they placed, they are always winners when they’ve helped our local community,” their team’s manager, Katy, said.
Destination Imagination is coordinated by Orono Community Education and is open to Orono students in grades K-12. Registration occurs each fall, and more information can be found at www.orono.k12.mn.us/ce >>> Youth Academic >>> Destination Imagination or visit www.mnDI.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.