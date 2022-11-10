Are you in the market for some new Orono Spartan Spirit Wear?
If so, check out the new and improved Orono Spartan Store and its current online winter sale going on now.
The upgraded Spartan Store is part of project by Orono DECA students Carly Pitts and Alex Rapp. The pair look to rebrand the store with their “Rebrand to Expand” project.
“We decided to do this project because there was a growing need to create a brand for the Orono Spartan Shop,” Pitts said. “The store acts as a fundraiser for the Orono DECA program, so it is crucial that revenue streams remain trending upwards. Creating a strong brand for the Spartan Shop is essential to reaching the broader community and expanding the customer base we are looking for to increase revenue.”
As part of the project, the Orono Spartan Shop is hosting the first annual online winter sale. The online store offers different types of apparel for everyone in the family, such as sweatshirts, joggers, and blankets. Shipping and a pick-up day will be available to receive items before the holiday break. The sale is runs until Sunday, Nov. 6.
Pitts said families in the community should expect an email with a scannable QR code with access to the sale link at the Orono Spartan Shop throughout the duration of the sale.
Funds from the sale will go to subsidize the cost of DECA events and other expenses relating to the Orono DECA chapter. In turn, more students will be able to benefit from the many educational and developmental advantages that DECA has to offer.
The Spartan Shop is a student-run, school-based enterprise located near the gym inside Orono High School. Currently, students and families can access the store from 7:20 to 7:45 a.m. every morning. The Spartan Shop works not only as a significant DECA fundraiser but also as a learning experience to teach students leadership and management skills and to provide apparel to the community in order to promote school spirit.
Pitts and Rapp said they are working on increasing hours to provide more availability to the community, including being open after school a couple of days a week as part of the Rebrand to Expand project.
“A significant step in meeting the overarching goal of the project is to reach more of the community, including students, families, and staff not directly associated with Orono High School,” they said. “The Rebrand to Expand project is supporting the idea of connecting the community together as a whole, working through the Orono Spartan Shop and the apparel the store offers as it becomes more familiar and provides what customers are looking for.”
For those unaware, DECA is an educational business opportunity for students in high school. It consists of three different conferences: District, state, and international. In order to advance to the next conference, students must create and propose a solution to the issue within a given business. Students are also put into real-world situations while being able to collaborate and experiment with their learning.
“To us, DECA is an enriching learning experience that we have personally gained from in the business world side of things,” Pitt said. “The Orono DECA Chapter is increasingly becoming a more well-known and expanding program, both in physical size and competitive success. Due to the high cost of participating in DECA, many families are guarded when deciding if they should let their son or daughter be a part of the highly-rewarding, educational experience. The Orono Spartan Shop exists for this reason - to raise funds to give students the financial support they need to participate in DECA with the Orono chapter. Resulting of the Rebrand to Expand project, the Spartan Shop will increase customer foot traffic and create more revenue for the Orono DECA chapter, ensuring that students participating don’t have to worry about the financial burden it currently holds.”
