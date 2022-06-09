Orono Schools held the 49th annual Senior Scholarship Night on May 19.
The school Awarded 92 Class of 2022 students with $101,450 in scholarships. Orono Schools thanks the gracious and generous donors who fundraise year after year to support district students. Our gratitude extends to Orono High School administration, the high school counseling department and the Scholarship Committee for creating a very special evening.
The following students were honored at Senio Scholarship Night: Emilio Ochoa, Donna Wieb Award;; Kailey Niccum, Dr. Robert O. Brandenburg Award;; Johanna Johnson, Orono Education Association Award;; Angelo Fiataroulo, Orono Gifted & Talented Award; Lillian Reiner, Robert Reiser Award; Matthew Widen, Robert Reiser Award; Andrew Kusske, Patrick Zacher Award; Louis Kraimer, Patrick Zacher Award; Patrick McCabe, Netz/Skeffington Award; Morgan McPherson, Hope for the Future Award; Michael Matracz, Michael Giesler Award; Olivia Fegers, Michael Giesler Award; Delaney Whitney, Aspiring Educator Award; Daigan Berger, The Pillar Award; Nina Larsen, The Pillar Award; Grace Knooihuizen, Wright Hennepin Co-op Electric Award; Jack Kopesky, Class of 1965 Award; Kytalin Hendrickson, Class of 1965 Award; Benjamin Summers, Colton Gleason Memorial Award; Fernanda Candelas Cisneros, William and Doris Fenholt Award; Matias Maule, Daniel R. Johnson Memorial Award; Noah Swenson, Otten Brothers Nursery Award; Morgan Reeves, Orono Foundation Award; Katherine McGrann, Orono Foundation Award; Ava Weninger, Orono Foundation Award; Sydney Govrik, Orono Distinguished Alum Award; Grace Pierpont, Orono Promising Alum Award; Jennifer Nguyen, Orono Promising Alum Award; Oliver Strommen, Dr. Daniel C Hartnett Family Foundation Award; Peter Nicklow, Jake Anderson Legacy Award; Marko Sipila, Orono Baseball Association Award; Eliza McKown, Don Laine Award; Jackson Parke, Eli Lemtouni Award; Connor Langton, Eli Lemtouni Award; Connor Mahoney, Orono Football Mentor Award; Eli McKown, Keith Nord Award; Sebastian Loder, John M. Morrison Entrepreneurial Spirit Award; Brooke Wooley, Susan Schmid Morrison Florence Nightingale Award; Sunny Keuchle, Long Lake Fire Department Award; Carli Olsen, Dr. Karen Orcutt Award; Nova Tseng, Chief Solomon Iron Nation Legacy Award; Ty Wetterstrom, Bank of Maple Plain Award; Jakob Waller, Orono General Fund Award; Derek Wignall, Orono General Fund Award; Jack Tanner, Orono General Fund Award; Sophia Bunkers, Orono General Fund Award; Georgia Martin, Orono General Fund Award; Elspeth Rolfzen, Orono General Fund Award; Natalie Shatzer, Orono General Fund Award; Alek Shurson, Orono General Fund Award; Andrew VanOverbeke, Orono General Fund Award; Lucy Wersinger, Orono General Fund Award; Leah Uttley, Orono General Fund Award; Martin Weiss, Orono General Fund Award; Jenna Muth, Orono General Fund Award; Halle Foster, Orono General Fund Award; Austin Emery, Orono General Fund Award; Mia Lopez, Orono General Fund Award; Noelle Shatzer, Orono General Fund Award; Ava Blaufuss, Orono General Fund Award; Jack Prisendorf, Orono General Fund Award; Alexander Dent, Orono General Fund Award; Sophie Jacques, JoAnn Walmsley Award; Leo Marzolf, Grace M. and Russell B. Johnson Award; Aiden Ecker, Spartan Parent Association Award; David Antonenko, Spartan Parent Association Award; Isabel Wellman, Spartan Parent Association Award; Lina Peterson, Spartan Parent Association Award; Jonathon Lewin, Character Counts/Gagnon Family Award; Annabelle Edwards, Maple Plain American Legion Auxiliary Award; Abygail Denneson, Norma J. Franklin Award; Blake Nelson, Orono Boys Basketball Boosters Award; Avery Kapsner, Orono Girls Basketball Boosters Award; Erika Hatchett, Orono Softball Association Award; Theodore Graham, Orono Middle School Parent Association Award; Harper Randolph, Lions Club Award; John Webert, Lions Club Award; Sam Skanse, Lions Club Award; Isabel Holzschuh, Lions Club Award; Anna Skoog, Danberry Building Award; Class of 2022 Senior Scholarship Award;s Special thanks to the generous donors for their fundraising efforts and for providing scholarship s to Orono students. Chase Eriksson, Orono Men’s Soccer Boosters Award; William Peterson, Long Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Award; Caroline Close, Long L ake Area Chamber of Commerce Award; Jordan Mathias, Orono Middle School Service Award; Tessa Cordes, Orono Middle School Service Award; Cohen Kellogg, Gullixson Award; Caitlin Martini, Gullixson Award; Claire Hyrkas, Gullixson Award; Ava Hirt, Gullixson Award; Sy dney Mathias, Gullixson Award; Ella Solie, Minnetonka Fruit Growers Award; Anna Moen, Minnetonka Fruit Growers Award.
