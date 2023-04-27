Students in Orono’s theatre department are putting the final touches on their annual spring play.
This year, the talented members of the theatre department are performing “Steel Magnolias” for the spring play.
They will be on stage four times next week for the public to take in the classic production.
“This show is sweet, humbling, and heart wrenching all in one,” director Kelsie Balon Peck said. “‘Steel Magnolias’ is a show that is near and dear to many. To have the opportunity to dive into a rich and compelling narrative with such phenomenally written characters has been such a treat. The students in our cast and crew have worked hard over the past several months and their dedication to the department certainly shows.”
“Steel Magnolias” was written by Robert Harling and is set in the small southern town of Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana. The story follows a group of women who bond during hair appointments at their local beauty shop. The story centers around M’Lynn Eatenton and her daughter, Shelby, who is a diabetic with increasingly unstable health conditions that conflict with her deep desire to start a family. The narrative of their lives unfolds and takes the audience on a journey through success, heartbreak, and friendship.
“‘Steel Magnolias’ is the most beautiful show that I have had the pleasure to be a part of,” sophomore Julie Metcalf, who is cast as Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, said. “It’s an emotional story with highs and lows that allow you to see the depth of characters, which is a wonderful quality. Everyone has put in a lot of hard work, from the set to props to the cast themselves. This show is a true work of art and I have loved playing such a wonderful character.”
Bringing “Steel Magnolias,” or any production, to life isn’t easy and the cast and crew poured their heart into bringing the show to the Fenholt Auditorium.
“‘Steel Magnolias’ has been a wonderful send off to my senior year,” senior Colin Gabrelcik, stage manager, said. “It’s a strong narrative that will touch the heart of any parent. Throughout the production, every member of the crew and cast has worked so hard to bring this emotionally powerful story to life. I have loved stage managing the show and I hope that people will come and see our production.”
If you are interested in attending a production, the shows will take place Thursday, April 27; Friday, April 28; and Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Orono High School Fenholt Auditorium. In addition to those time, there will be a matinée show on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Oronohs.booktix.com. Prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, and military.
“This show, both onstage and off, is about female empowerment and creating community,” senior Gracie Stromberg, who is cast as M’Lynn Eatenton, said. “Acting with this group of women has been so special to me, especially getting to portray a beautiful mother daughter dynamic with Julie Metcalf. Mrs. Balon Peck along with our amazing production team and crew have put in so much hard work to make this show everything it could be. I am so honored to have this be my final production with Orono High School.“
