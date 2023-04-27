Steel Magnolia.jpg

The Orono spring play, "Steel Magnolias", hits the stage this weekend with four shows at the Orono High School Fenholt Auditorium. Pictured from left: Chloe Figueroa, senior, playing Annelle; Ava Thompson, senior, understudying Clairee; Mara Newcomer, junior, playing Truvy; and Julie Metcalf, sophomore, playing Shelby. (Submitted photo)

Students in Orono’s theatre department are putting the final touches on their annual spring play.

This year, the talented members of the theatre department are performing “Steel Magnolias” for the spring play.

