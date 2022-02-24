It didn’t take long for Orono fifth-grader Luke Mitchell’s parents to recognize that Luke had a special ability when it came to numbers and math.
“We recognized it pretty early,” Luke’s mom, Amy Mitchell, said. “He could barely talk and just blurted out 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and I said ‘Did I hear that right?’ He’s had knack for it from since he was a toddler. He’s just got a lot of talent that has just come easy for him.”
That talent was rewarded when the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) recently awarded Luke with the Grand Honors award. He also received further accolades as “one of the brightest students in the world.” CTY is an international program that identifies and recognizes the academic capabilities of advanced students around the world.
Luke is recognized for his exceptional performance on above-grade-level testing (such as the SAT, ACT or similar assessment) taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. He scored in the 99th percentile in math, which qualified him for CTY’s highest honor. Luke was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search. Fewer than 28 percent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honors based on their test scores.
“At first I didn’t know what it was then my mom told my what it was and I was like ‘Wow!’” Luke said.
Amy said they were looking for something a little more challenging for Luke than just the normal school year stuff and found the CTY and decided to just give it a try.
Luke said he went in and took the test and didn’t really think anything of it at the time, and that some of the questions were easy while he really had to think hard on the other questions.
“They recommend that you don’t study for the test, they want to just see what your natural ability is,” Amy said. “We were pleasantly surprised with the results.”
Luke received the Grand Honors Award during a virtual ceremony where Dr. Virginia Roach, CTY’s executive director, congratulated honorees for earning top scores on their test.
“Your results place you at the top of the top, and that is a great accomplishment,” Roach said, while adding that CTY’s Talent Search isn’t just about achievement – “It’s about promise.”
Honorees also qualified for CTY’s Online and On-Campus Summer Programs. CTY offers more than 250 online courses for advanced students in subjects including mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing. There are more than 15,500 enrollments in CTY Online Programs courses each year. CTY will also host students at sites across the U.S. this year - including Johns Hopkins University, Loyola Marymount University, Seattle University and UC Santa Cruz - during its On-Campus Summer Programs.
Luke’s accomplishment isn’t any surprise to his Orono teachers.
“Luke is such a motivated and engaged mathematician,” Jane Smith, who leads the elementary gifted and talented program for the Orono School District, said. “He can view the most challenging of problems as puzzles to be solved. He is always sharing this positivity with his peers and helping them see the ‘play’ in the work. He encourages others to look at things in a different way, and if it doesn’t work the first time, try again. Luke displays outstanding responsibility and independence within his advanced coursework, and these traits have supported him in his achievements. He is truly remarkable.”
His fifth grade teacher John Smith concurred.
“Luke has a thirst for knowledge and an enthusiasm for learning that is sincere and infectious. He is a tenacious problem solver who uses mistakes as motivation to improve. Luke is a humble leader, fun to be around, well-liked by his peers and leads by example. I am so proud of all his accomplishments.”
Both of Luke’s parents are attorneys,so they are not quite sure where is math prowess comes from. Math isn’t Luke’s only talent as he is also a trumpet player and competes in both tennis and swimming and diving.
“He was very lucky at school to have teachers early on that really pushed him and challenge him and pushed him,” Amy said. “We are just really excited to see his achievements be recognized and thankful to the schools for challenging him and meeting his needs."
