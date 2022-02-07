With the summer season right around the corner, the Orono Fastpitch Softball Association is prepping for its biggest year yet.
The association’s board is hoping that the 2022 season will be their largest participation year to date, as they hope to surpass the record number of players they had in 2021.
With that in mind, the association asked themselves how they can accommodate the large numbers of participants and how to give those girls the best experience possible.
The board decided to upgrade and expand equipment needed to run a successful softball season. Through research, the board found out about an equipment grant application through the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. The board filled out all the necessary forms and submitted their application to the Twins Community Fund last fall.
They recently found out that their efforts were successful and they will receive a $4,000 grant for their equipment needs.
“As a board, we were ecstatic. To my knowledge, we hadn’t submitted any applications for these type of grants in the past, so when we found out that our first attempt was a successful one, we were quite shocked and beyond thankful,” Erika Kastamo, OSA president, said. “Our board is full of parents that are trying to make good things happen for all the girls in the community that want to play softball and this was a fantastic gift we received.”
Kastamo said the equipment used by the association is getting older and has been used for a number of years and that this grant money will go to replenish the association’s equipment stores.
“We plan to address our equipment needs with this grant. We just had a record number of girls play for the 2021 season,” Kastamo said. “We are anticipating another record year for girls between 5 and 14 years old playing within our community, and so it was decided that we should apply for this grant as we will need more equipment for the growing number of teams this year. As our program and culture continues to grow, so does our equipment needs. We now look to purchase some newer items that will enrich our indoor and outdoor practice experience for players and replace some of our older items as well.”
Orono Fastpitch is gearing up for the 2022 season with registrations currently open. On Thursday, Feb. 24, they will host a ‘Try Softball’ night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Orono Activity Center for any girls and families interested in learning more about softball.
To register or to learn more about Orono Fastpitch go to their web site at https://www.oronofastpitch.org/
“It means a lot to our association,” Kastamo said. “We will put the grant money to good use as we kick off our late winter/early spring clinics, try softball night and indoor tryouts in the very near future.”
The Minnesota Twins Community Fund is a non-profit organization founded following the 1991 World Series to lead the ballclub’s charitable efforts.
