The hills are alive at Orono High School this week.
Starting this weekend, Orono High School is putting on the “Sound of Music” for its fall musical.
Opening night for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” production is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. There will be two shows on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and shows on Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. All shows will be at the Orono High School Auditorium.
“I’ve loved being able to work with a younger group of kids as well as kids my age during this show,” Lily Quale, a junior who plays Liesl von Trapp, said. “We’re like a family onstage as well as offstage. My favorite number in the show is ‘The Sound of Music Reprise’ because it’s when the kids first get to really connect with their father.”
According to director Kelsie Balon Peck, students in the cast and crew have been working on developing their roles and building the set since early September and that talented team of students are portraying the von Trapp family as they navigate life, love, and music during the tumultuous time period of Austria in the late 1930’s. The musical will include family favorites like “Do Re Mi,” “I Have Confidence,” “So Long, Farewell,” and many more.
Playing the lead roles in the Sound of Music are: Lauren Dock as Maria Rainer, Henry Shafer as Captain von Trapp, Gracie Stromberg as Elsa Schraeder, Axel Duke as Max Detweiler, Amelia Shafer as Mother Abbess and Gabe Sherman as Rolf Gruber.
“One thing I’ve had to learn to do for this show is how to play a much more complex and serious character than I have before,” Henry Shafer, a sophomore who plays Captain von Trapp, said.
Tickets are on sale at Oronohs.booktix.com. Prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, and military.
“This show has been a wonderful challenge for our cast and crew,” Balon Peck said. “Students have really gone deep into their characters, committed long hours to build days and rehearsals, and are excited to bring this family classic to the stage.”
