Starting Sept. 1, 2021, the city of Orono will provide public works support to the city of Spring Park.
The Orono City Council approved the contract with the city of Spring Park at its meeting on Monday, June 28. The agenda item was originally placed under the city administrator/city engineer report but was moved to the consent agenda as part of a motion to approve the consent agenda.
The council previously gave the city administrator permission to move ahead with negotiations for a contract with Spring Park to provide public works support and to start the process to hire a new public works maintenance employee to help provide support to Spring Park at its May 24 council meeting.
Per the agreement the City of Orono would provide standard public works support to the city of Spring Park including water, sanitary sewer, streets, storm water and parks maintenance in a manner consistent with how those services are provided to the City of Orono for an annual cost of $191,000 per year adjusted annually based on the COLA rate in the PW Collective bargaining Agreement. Snow and ice removal is not included in the agreement.
The agreement calls for Orono provide service for five years starting on Sept. 1, 2021 and will automatically be extended for additional five years without any action by either city.
To terminate the contract, a party must provide written notice to the other party at least one year in advance of termination. If notice of termination is properly given, the agreement shall terminate as of the date set forth in the notice, which shall not in any event be less than one year from the date of said notice.
If the contract is terminated before the end of five years, the agreement states that any amounts due to Orono shall become immediately due and payable on the date the agreement terminates. If Spring Park terminates the agreement before the conclusion of any five-year term, then Spring Park shall be responsible for any unemployment claims that arise from the termination of this agreement for a period of two years from the termination date. If Orono provides notice to terminate the agreement at the end of a five-year term, Orono shall be responsible for any unemployment claims that arise from the termination.
In December 2019, Spring Park approached Orono about exploring the possibility of Orono providing public works support to Spring Park. The City of Spring Park currently contracts out their public works support. Their primary contract is with People Service which expires in September 2021.
The City Council for Spring Park approved the agreement on June 21, 2021.
In another consent agenda item, the council approved Witt’s End Landscaping to start round two of the Lurton Park Trail Improvements for $22,850. Witt’s End Landscaping’s bid was $600 more than the only other bid from Blackstone Construction but since Witt’s End Landscaping did round one of the improvements the city staff recommended to select Witt’s End to maintain consistency.
The project calls for the installation of approximately 900 feet of aggregate trails. The first round of trail improvements was completed in 2018.
The project will be funded from the Lurton Park Fund which was depleted after round one.. The fund is now being supported from the revenues for annual dog parks pass fees.
