There was more happening in the Orono lunch room than just students eating lunch recently.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter - with aid from the League of Women Voters of Wayzata-Plymouth Area - was helping students register to vote in this fall’s election as part of the LWV Youth Civic Engagement Fellows program. That drive was also part of National Voter Registration Day that was on Sept. 20.

