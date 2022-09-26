Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter (on left) helps a fellow student register to vote for this fall’s election. With the help of the League of Women Voters, the Get Out the Vote booth was a popular place. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)
Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter (on left) helps a fellow student register to vote for this fall’s election. With the help of the League of Women Voters, the Get Out the Vote booth was a popular place. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)
Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter (on left) helps a fellow student register to vote for this fall’s election. With the help of the League of Women Voters, the Get Out the Vote booth was a popular place. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)
Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter (on left) helps a fellow student register to vote for this fall’s election. With the help of the League of Women Voters, the Get Out the Vote booth was a popular place. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)
There was more happening in the Orono lunch room than just students eating lunch recently.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Orono senior Brooklyn Elsenpeter - with aid from the League of Women Voters of Wayzata-Plymouth Area - was helping students register to vote in this fall’s election as part of the LWV Youth Civic Engagement Fellows program. That drive was also part of National Voter Registration Day that was on Sept. 20.
The League of Women Voters was on hand to help, but it was Elsenpeter and other students that led the voter registration drive over lunch at Orono High School.
Elsenpeter - a Youth Civic Engagement Fellow - was busy on Tuesday, talking to students about registering to vote and helping them in the process to register if they are 18 or will be 18 by election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“The goal is to get as many juniors and seniors, who will be turning 18 or who are 18, to register to vote,” she said. “We have registration cards with a QR code that provides a simple and quick way to register on their phones. The hope is that students will realize that we have an election coming up and they are able to use their voice and vote.”
Elsenpeter, who is also the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper “Spartan Speaks,” had to submit an email with her contact information and a brief statement describing why she was interested in the position of Youth Civic Engagement Fellow.
According to the LWV of Wayzata-Plymouth Area, the Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship offers students the opportunity to participate in the democratic process first-hand, and to gain valuable knowledge and skills by implementing initiatives that support this process. Under mentorship of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, students will learn how to organize and implement get-out-the-vote (GOTV) drives and candidate forums.
Part of Elsenpeter’s responsibilities as a Youth Civic Engagement Fellow are to participate in LWV voter registration training, join LWV parade units in local parades as available, plan GOTV activities for high school students on National Voter Registration Day, assist with LWV Candidate Forums for the 2022 elections, and plan and execute GOTV outreach for high school seniors in the spring of 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.