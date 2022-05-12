Orono senior Georgia “Gigi” Martin earned a Rising Star Award from the 2022 Minnesota Aspirations for Women in Computing Awards program.
She is being celebrated and recognized for her leadership ability and academic achievement, along with computing-related interests and aspirations, according to the group.
As an award winner, Martin will have access to internships, job shadow experiences and mentor matches.
The Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Awards winners are selected from high schools throughout Minnesota by national and state review teams.
This year marks the 10th year of the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Program, which offers year-round events and activities to inspire and empower students in high school to become the next, best Minnesota-grown technology talent. MNAiC partners with the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) and a remarkable array of Minnesota companies and organizations to support high school students who identify as women, gender-queer, or non-binary to realize their computing-related education and career aspirations.
Since 2012, the program has impacted thousands of students statewide, with 726 being selected as award honorees. This year 110 honorees - ranging from Rising Star to Top-Tier State Honorees to National level award recipients - have been selected by national and state review teams for their technology passion, interests, and achievements.
Beyond prizes and local and statewide media attention, award honorees at the various levels are provided access to mentoring, job shadow, internship, and college scholarship opportunities.
Martin and the other Rising Star Award winners will be honored for their remarkable IT achievements at a special virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 7 hosted by General Mills. Family, friends, educators, business partners and sponsors will gather to support and celebrate the award recipients.
Honorees also receive access to exclusive resources provided by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.
