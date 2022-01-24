For approximately three days, the Orono school district had a COVID-19 vaccination, testing and face-covering policy for employees.
The Orono school board approved that required policy from the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) at its regular school board on Monday, Jan. 10. That policy was immediately nullified when the United States Supreme Court ruled that the OSHA policy was unconstitutional on Jan. 13.
“This policy is a required federal OSHA policy for all businesses with 100 or more employees in the United States and is required to be implemented by today,” Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher told the board on Jan 10. “It only applies to district employees and does not apply to volunteers, visitors or students. While we were hopeful to hear today further clarification from the United States Supreme Court, we did not, and are required to take action by Jan. 10, 2022.”
Dr. Scott Alger, Orono’s director of human resources, presented to the board the policy, noting that OSHA gave employers two options to meet the requirements. The first option was to require all employees to get vaccinated or face disciplinary action from employers. The second option was for employees to either be vaccinated or to require weekly testing and have face-covering requirements.
The policy became null and void when the Supreme Court issued its ruling on Jan. 13.
In other board action, it was the school board annual reorganization meeting and the board once again elected Bob Tunheim as board chair. Tunheim has been the board chair since 2016 and was first elected to the Orono School Board in 2009.
Other appointments for the board was Martha Van De Ven as vice chair, Ali Howe as clerk, and Mike Bash as treasurer.
UPDATED GUIDELINES
As COVID-19 cases remain high and even are on the rise in some places, the Orono School District as announced new COVID-19 guidelines as it pertains to quarantine and isolation.
In a letter to families in the Orono school district on Jan. 12, Orono Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher outlined the new guidelines and policies the school district is adopting.
“Like most districts in the state and nation, we have started the new year with a continued challenge – managing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in our region and in our learning community,” Flesher said in the letter. “Please know that our health staff is ready to answer your questions as we continue to prioritize health and safety amidst a quickly spreading Omicron variant.”
The new guidelines for Orono schools students, teachers and staff are in line with the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The new isolation and quarantine policies with guidance from the MDH for schools and public settings includes a shortened 5-day isolation/quarantine, followed by masking in the home and at school on days 6-10 and a strong recommendation for testing prior to return.
The updated Orono School District COVID-19 on from district dashboard from Friday, Jan. 14 show that the district has 127 active cases (active cases indicates the number of students and staff members present in a classroom, on a school bus, at a school sponsored activity or in a school building during the infectious period), 332 cumulative active cases (the total number of students and staff present in school buildings during their infectious period), 505 cumulative total cases (all known/reported cases of COVID-19 in school buildings, even if the individual was not on campus during their infectious period.)
“We appreciate your patience and partnership,” Flesher said. “The guidance continues to evolve as our medical experts respond to the changing nature of COVID-19. We will keep you updated as we learn more in the coming weeks. Our other top priority, from the beginning of this school year, is maintaining in-person learning for Orono students. We are currently maintaining staffing our buildings and are working very hard to maintain our in-person learning model.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.