The Orono school district has a question to ask residents in November.
That question is whether Orono residents would like to renew the technology levy the school district currently has in place. Residents can answer yes or no on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in this fall’s general election.
The Orono School Board approved bringing the levy to voters in their meeting on May 9.
The Orono Schools Technology Levy was originally approved by voters in 2002, renewed in 2011, and is up for renewal in this year. According to the school district, since it is just a renewal of a existing levy, there will be no tax increase if approved. The levy generates approximately $1.2 million annually.
With that said, the school district is trying to get the information out about the levy to residents in multiple ways.
On that page, interested voters can watch a four-minute video on the levy question and what it means to the voter and to the school district if the levy passes or fails.
They also have a two-page document that answers questions about the levy.
On that document, there is a chart comparing Orono’s technology levy with surrounding school districts. According to that chart, Orono’s tech levy is $1.122 million, and is about $454 per pupil. Mound Westonka’s levy is $1.5 million or $588 per pupil; while Minnetonka’s is $6.9 million and $568 per pupil ;and Wayzata’s is $8.3 million and $585 per pupil.
Residents can also learn more about the levy on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. when the school district will host an informational session at the Orono High School Activities Center, 795 Old Crystal Bay Road North, Room 28. If you cannot attend, you can watch a livestream. Go to www.oronoschools.org/techlevy for the link to the livestream on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The district also encourages voters to email info@orono.k12.mn.us or call (952) 449-8300 with any questions or for more information.
According to a release by the school district, “If voters approve the tech levy renewal, it would provide a predictable funding stream for the next 10 years to support: building security, cyber security, student data privacy, and technical support staff; classroom learning and teacher training; reliable access and networks districtwide.”
The release also said if the levy is not renewed, the levy will expire and the district would need to cut $1.2 million annually from its operating budget. These cuts would impact teachers, programs and technology district wide.
According to a fall 2021 community survey, 89% of Orono School District residents believe the ability for students to use computers and other technology effectively and efficiently is absolutely essential or very important.
“This technology levy brings in critical funding that supports how our teachers teach and how our students learn,” Orono School Board Chair Bob Tunheim said.
