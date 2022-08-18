Promise Fellows.jpg

The Orono School District hosted three AmeriCorps Support Fellows this summer, from left: Daniel Gutierrez, Quynh Dao, and Guy Mohs. (Submitted photo)

The Orono School District is hosting three AmeriCorps Support Fellows this summer -Daniel Gutierrez, Quynh Dao, and Guy Mohs. The Support Fellows are supporting students in the Orono Community Education summer program. As the summer nears a close, a candidate is being sought for the 2022-23 school year Promise Fellow position.

Promise Fellows work directly with youth in grades 6-12 to provide support and guidance in school, which sets students on a trajectory for graduation and lifelong success. The Orono Promise Fellow will help students reach their full potential through relationship building, informal mentoring, homework assistance, service learning, volunteer projects and more.

