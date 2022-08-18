The Orono School District is hosting three AmeriCorps Support Fellows this summer -Daniel Gutierrez, Quynh Dao, and Guy Mohs. The Support Fellows are supporting students in the Orono Community Education summer program. As the summer nears a close, a candidate is being sought for the 2022-23 school year Promise Fellow position.
Promise Fellows work directly with youth in grades 6-12 to provide support and guidance in school, which sets students on a trajectory for graduation and lifelong success. The Orono Promise Fellow will help students reach their full potential through relationship building, informal mentoring, homework assistance, service learning, volunteer projects and more.
Promise Fellows gain hands-on experience and valuable skills during the year of service that benefits them as they enter their career field. Promise Fellows most often pursue careers in education, social work, counseling, psychology, or youth development. However, we welcome Promise Fellows of any stage in life.
Promise Fellows receive a modest living allowance, qualified federal student loan forbearance and an education award. A total of 1,700 hours are served from September 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023. Additional benefit information is available at www.mnyouth.net.
Are you ready to serve as an AmeriCorps Promise Fellow in the Orono School District? To learn more or to apply, contact Genna Torney at genna.torney@orono.k12.mn.us or call (952) 449-8360.
