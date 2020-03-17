The Orono Independent School District held their final meeting before Spring Break on Monday, March 9. During the meeting, the board approved to once again revoke the capital projects levy authorization and approved a new authorization.
Voters were asked on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, whether the Orono School District’s existing capital project levy should be revoked and if a new authorization should be approved. Approximately 55 percent of voters turned down the request to increase the district’s technology levy.
The facilities and finance committee began to study why the community voted no and how the district can take steps forward. The technology department also took a deeper look at where the district is, where they need to be and what their goals are for the future according to Director of Business Services John Morstad.
Board members looked into various alternatives and started from the analysis done by the technology department in terms of what is needed and where the dollars would go, according to board member Martha Van de Ven.
Morstad then compared the state of the district’s technology with a 20-year-old car that has undergone all the improvements it can handle.
“We’ve put 250,000 miles on this car. We’ve gotten everything we can out of it and we’re very readily approaching the point of no return. What the proposal would do is correct current deficiencies that we see in our technology. The heart and soul of those are the infrastructure to the district. It’s the backbone that provides technology that then is used on a daily basis in the classrooms,” he said.
The new plan essentially includes two five-year plans. The first five-years is focused on correcting current technology and the second is focused on maintaining. The district currently has a 2.5 percent authority for the capital project levy and are requesting an increase to 4.516 percent.
“The median home in the district ends up being $6.50 a month or about $78 a year. Again, we are looking at learning from feedback from the previous election,” Morstad said, while adding the committee reviewed the levy and focused on what is needed because voters in the community felt like the increase was “a want, not a need.”
The PTO raised funds to purchase SMART Boards approximately nine years ago, according to board member Sarah Borchers. SMART Boards have a life of about eight years, and while the PTO reached their goal to buy the SMART Boards, Borchers adds that it is the district’s “responsibility to take that and move forward.”
“Those sorts of examples will help illuminate that these are needs and not wants and that they’re ever evolving. If you think about a cell phone you had eight years ago, unfortunately some of us had flip phones and we’re thinking about what can be done or how much technology changes in 10 years,” she said.
The next Orono School Board meeting is Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
