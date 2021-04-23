For the past 27 years, Dr. Kristine Flesher has worked many roles for the Orono School District.
On July 1, 2021, Flesher will take on another new role for Orono Schools.
Flesher will take over the role of superintendent from Dr. Karen Orcutt, who announced her retirement in December after 17 years as Orono’s top administrator.
At its December 7, 2020, regular meeting, the Orono Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 to accept Superintendent Dr. Karen Orcutt’s formal notice of retirement (effective June 30, 2021). In a second action, the Board unanimously approved Dr. Kristine Flesher, Orono’s Director of Special Services, as her successor (effective July 1, 2021).
“I am thrilled with the School Board’s selection of Dr. Flesher as Orono’s next superintendent,” Orcutt said after announcing her retirement and Flesher’s appointment. “She is a deeply committed and passionately hard-working leader. Dr. Flesher has deep knowledge of all facets of education and lives the values of this district. Her knowledge of character education, gifted and talented, special education, and multi-cultural education will solidify our commitment to serving all children. The future is bright for the district.”
Flesher began work in Orono Schools 27 years ago as a school psychologist. She worked throughout the district in early childhood education through post-secondary grades. In 2004, she was named the Director of Special Services.
“It will be a great honor to serve as the next Superintendent of Orono Schools,” Flesher said. “I am very excited to work with the students, families and staff of our community. I am supported by a wonderful school board and administrative team, as well as the very best teachers and staff members. I feel very fortunate to have had a long and happy career in Orono because I enjoy working for an organization with strong values.”
She currently leads and specializes in the areas of special education, gifted and talented, guidance and mental health, English Language Learners, emergency and health procedures, and character education. She has led the COVID‑19 response team since spring 2020.
“During my years in Orono, I have seen many positive changes implemented in education and have also helped the district through challenging times, none more complex than the COVID-19 pandemic,” Flesher said. “With every unexpected turn, we learn and grow from the experiences. In addition to leading the district and helping our students grow and thrive, I have a great passion for helping our staff reach their own professional goals.”
Flesher hopes to use what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and use that to make Orono Public Schools even better.
“There is much we need to unpack as we have the opportunity to reflect and learn from this time,” she said. “The pandemic has shown us that adaptability and resilience are keys, and that these skills really need to be intentionally developed with staff and students. The pandemic reminded us that relationships are everything and, during times of tremendous upheaval, it is critical that we actively listen to one another, be connected, and focus on truly understanding all perspectives. As educators, we have to put the needs of our students first. The work with our staff this past year has been some of the most creative I’ve seen. We re-invented education 4-5 times in the last year. Staff developed incredible solutions and worked together in teams. I am so proud of the work they’ve done this year, often on very short notice, to support our students. This is a reminder of the importance of calling on staff to brainstorm and solve grand challenges in partnership.”
When Flesher moves into the superintendent role, she has some short and long term goals for Orono schools.
“Overall, we want to enhance an already excellent school district,” she said. “In the short term, we need to work together to rebound and heal from the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the pandemic poses tremendous challenges. We are keeping a close eye on our students’ well-being and growth targets. It’s our goal to continue communicating the message that we are here for support and to provide additional resources to children and families, if needed.
“Long term, we must continue to develop opportunities for students to personalize their learning, explore their passions, and develop the skills needed for college and career. This requires strong community partnership. We know our children will work in a diverse and rapidly changing world and need the adaptive skills to succeed. We must stay at the forefront of global and economic change to best prepare our students. We take very seriously the trust and partnership with our community in shaping the minds and behaviors of children and, consequently, future leaders.”
Flesher earned an Education Doctorate in Leadership from Bethel University in 2020. She holds bachelors and Masters degrees as well as an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Psychology from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She obtained several administrative licenses from Hamline University in both 2004 and 2016 and spent several years in a local Masters of Divinity Program. Dr. Flesher lives in Independence with her husband John, and daughters Jordan and Taylor, both Orono students.
