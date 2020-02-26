Lyssa Campbell, Coordinator of Communications, Minnetonka Schools will now become the Director of Communications for Orono Schools and will begin her work at Orono the first week of March.
Campbell has more than 30 years’ experience in communications, marketing and public relations. She has held management positions in corporate and nonprofit organizations and has supported Minnetonka Public Schools in a key communications role for the past five years.
Campbell brings a deep love for public education, along with a record of success in collaborating with stakeholders, raising awareness of academic opportunities for students, storytelling, and media relations.
“Orono Public Schools has an incredible reputation for delivering academic excellence, personal connections, and support for the whole student through its character-education program. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support this work, keep the community informed and share the Orono Schools’s story,” Campbell said. “I look forward to collaborating with Orono’s team of compassionate administrators, teachers and staff as we strive every day to create outstanding learning experiences for our students in partnership with families and the broader community.”
Campbell holds a bachelor of science degree in business, an English minor and Certificate in Technical Communication. In 2015, she earned the Universal Accreditation in Public Relations (APR). Ms. Campbell is a board member and treasurer for the Minnesota School Public Relations Association (MinnSPRA).
