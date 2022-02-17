Masks will no longer be required starting on Tuesday, Feb. 22 for students at Orono Public Schools.
That announcement was conveyed to Orono school families in an email on Friday, Feb. 11 by Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher and Orono School Board Chair Bob Tunheim.
In that email, Tunheim and Flesher said, “As we shared in our Feb. 4 summary from the Orono Schools’ COVID-19 Response Team meeting, we have been elated by the rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases in our county, region and learning community. Based on the continued downward trend in recent days and the projected trends, the COVID-19 Response Team met again today (Feb. 11) to discuss the removal of more COVID-19 mitigation protocols in our schools and programs.”
The changes to the COVID-19 mitigation protocals are: masks will now be strongly recommended beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, following the Presidents Day holiday and will no longer be required. Due to federal regulations, all students and staff must still wear masks on the school bus; students in grades K-5 will return to the cafeteria for meals throughout next week; gigh school athletic teams and competitors will continue to follow COVID-19 guidance from Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and all local and state protocols currently in place.
The reasons for the change in protocols is “a continued and substantial decline in viral transmission. Declining internal and external viral spread–coupled with increasing vaccination rates, and the milder Omicron strain of the virus–provided the team with an opportunity to relax layered mitigation strategies,” according to the district.
The latest data is showing that internal active cases, student and staff illness, and quarantines are all declining significantly. In addition, county forecasts from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health School Opening Statistics indicate a continued steep decline in COVID-19 case rates. The predicted case-rates will be approaching the CDC threshold between “High” transmission (100 or more cases per 100,000 people) and “Substantial” transmission (50 to 100 cases per 100,000) which is a standard the team has monitored throughout the pandemic. Attendance rates are consistently at 97-98 percent in all school buildings, which parallel pre-pandemic attendance rates, and rates are within a manageable range to maintain continuity of learning and prioritize health and safety with other layered mitigation strategies in place.
Even with those changes, the Orono school district is continuing with other mitigation strategies, such as asking that all students and staff members stay home when ill and report a positive case of COVID-19 in their household. Elementary classroom notifications will continue for families, with contact tracing focused on higher-risk situations.
Orono schools will continue to follow the CDC guidance for the 5-day isolation period at home for children and staff who test positive for COVID-19 and quarantine of students with COVID-19 in the home.
Classroom seating at a distance of 3 feet will be maintained as much as possible.
Elementary lunchrooms will return to normal throughout next week, according to the district.
Rapid antigen tests are available for all staff and students, and families are welcome to pick up test kits in the main office of each school building at no cost.
The district’s COVID-19 Response Team will continue monitoring health and safety metrics and meeting until they are out of high transmission and able to remove all layers of mitigation.
If there is an unexpected spike in transmission (more than 5 percent of the population in any building), the district will communicate the need to increase mitigation, which could include temporary masking.
The COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated by the district health team and monitored closely by the COVID-19 Response Team and as trends continue downward, they will remove all other layers of mitigation.
“Thank you to our entire school community for your diligence in following the layered mitigation efforts,” the statement concluded. “We could not have accomplished an every-day, in-person school model for the last five and a half months without your collective commitment. We are grateful for your partnership and look forward with hope as we progress through a vibrant spring semester.”
