The Orono school district is coming to tax payers this November with a question.
The question before Orono voters will be whether they want to renew the current technology levy that is already on the books.
“We have spent this year studying and looking at our next steps,” Orono superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher said. “We know our tech levy is critically intertwined with the daily learning with every child in Orono schools, but we now have needs that have exceeded our current technology allocation. Our staff has done an incredible job of managing resources and providing highly engaged student learning”
The Orono school board unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting on Monday, May 9, to put the technology levy question on the November ballot, asking voters to approve the renewal of the current technology levy that was first approved in 2002 and renewed in 2011. Orono residents also approved a general operating levy in 2017.
“We are simply seeking to renew the existing technology levy authority that was approved 10 years ago,” Orono’s executive director of business services Jim Westrum said. “We are not asking for an increase. We are asking for the same amount in tax capacity that was asked before. There will be no tax increase for residents from the prior year. It basically means we will continue this long standing tradition for another 10 years. We are simply seeking to extend what we have approved and have had in place for the last 20 years.”
If voters approve the technology levy, the district would raise approximately $1.25 million in taxes payable in 2023 and would be authorized to do so for 10 years at a total amount of $12.5 million.
According to the district, if the levy passes, it would support three main areas: Classroom learning and support - the tools and teacher training to support Orono excellence in teaching and learning and ensure Orono students are ready for the future; reliable access - regularly updated networks, systems and software to support classroom teaching and learning; and security and technical support - ensuring a secure internet environment, campus security and visitor management systems, and allow for technology support staff.
“The best practice in technology is to have a sustainable and predictable replacement cycle for the tools, networks and systems that our teachers need and our families expect,” Flesher said. “Renewing this 10-year technology levy would enable us to maintain the technology tools that are integrated into our classrooms, replace aging technology systems districtwide, and maintain both cyber and physical security for the safety of our students.”
If the voters do not approve the levy, Westrum said the current levy runs until June 2023, so they would be funded for one more year, but cuts would be needed in the future.
“The district would have to begin a process of budget cuts and would probably begin that process almost immediately,” he said.
The technology levy question will be on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“It can’t be over emphasized the importance of getting this passed,” board chair Bob Tunheim said. “You maybe under-emphasized the painful cuts we would have to do to balance the budget if we do not pass this. It is critical. This technology levy brings in critical funding that supports how our teachers teach and how our students learn. Our residents recognize how important technology is in today’s schools, which is why they originally approved this levy funding in 2002 and then renewed it in 2011. Because it’s a 10-year levy, it will be on this fall’s ballot for renewal once again, with no tax increase to residents.”
District staff will now prepare informational materials about the tech levy renewal request so residents are aware and can make an informed vote on November 8. Questions can be directed to info@orono.k12.mn.us.
