The Orono School Board heard from a recently formed committee and the work being done by that committee at its most recent meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.
Dr. Aaron Ruhland, Executive Director of Learning and Accountability for the district, along with Christine Morris, chairperson of the district’s new American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, gave a presentation to board regarding the AIPAC and the work being down.
Ruhland informed the board that the committee was mandated by State of Minnesota statutes that require school districts with 10 or more American Indian students to form a American Indian Parent Advisory Committee.
Ruhland said the committee is comprised of all American Indian families and that the district started outreach and research to form the committee last year. Christine Morris volunteered and was selected as the chairperson for the AIPAC.
With the formation of the committee and commitments from American Indian families in the community to the committee, Ruhland said the district has qualified for American Indian education aid. Ruhland said the district will receive around $20,000 in aid this year, and hopefully subsequent years as well.
“This will support enrichment opportunities for American Indian students and families, professional development for staff and students and curricular research and development,” he said.
Morris informed to the board on the work the AIPAC has done since its formation in the spring of 2021.
“We are very excited to present this new committee to the Orono district,” Morris said. “We are really trying to present ourselves in a way that we can encourage other students - Native American students - in culture growth and student success. Our members have been putting together a lot of the building blocks to create a strong support system and network of resources for our Native American students. We are eager share our ideas and celebrate our culture.”
Morris said after starting with just a handful of members, AIPAC has grown to over 10 families.
AIPAC voted on Feb. 16, to determine if district is meeting needs of Native American students. Morris reported that the committee unanimously voted that local Native American students needs are being meet, that the committee is inclusive of all Native American families, and the district, and that the committee is maintaining strong transparency of planning and programming.
From there, Morris informed the school board of to events AIPAC is hosting in March and April to get the word out about the committee to the American Indian families in the school district.
“The two events are just the first steps in creating the kind of cohesive community and really engage the Native American student,” Morris said. “Our hope is that we will continue to create cultural events and programming in the schools, and outside the schools that will reach all of our Native American students in K through 12.”
