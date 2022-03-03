It was a short and concise meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, for the Orono school board.
In a meeting that lasted just over 20 minutes long, the school board heard the first reading of a review on several policies. Those policies pertain to school board officers; school board procedures and rules of order; order of regular school board meetings; consent agenda policy; school board meeting minutes policy; open meetings and closed meetings policy; and rules governing conflict of interest for school board members.
In the consent agenda, the board approved the Educational Support Personnel Master Contract for 2021-2023.
According to the school board packet, the ESP contract agreement covers the two-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023. The total package cost of the deal is 5.37 percent for the two-year contract. The basic salary schedule increased by 2.0 percent in year one and by 2.0 percent in year two. In addition to standard wage increases, the district agreed to support reclassification efforts of health clerks from Responsibility Level II to Level III. The proposed adjustment will be vetted through a banding an independent grading process.
“We would like to extend our appreciation to the educational support personnel committee for working collaboratively with the district. Additionally, the district negotiations committee, which is comprised of Bob Tunheim, Laura Wallander, Ali Howe, Jim Westrum, Lauren Syrup, Kellina Young, and Scott Alger, would like to thank all employees of the ESP group for their meaningful contributions to district operation over the last two years,” Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flescher stated.
