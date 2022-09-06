The Orono School Board met for the first time in two months as the district prepares for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
In a meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes, the board heard from administration on the upcoming school year.
“We are very excited to get back to a normal school year and leave behind the disruptions of the last three years that have been very challenging,” Superintendent Dr. Kristin Flesher said. “We look forward to the school year and are very excited to have the students back.”
Dr. Scott Alger, Executive Director of Human Resources, and Dr. Aaron Ruhland, Executive Director of Learning and Accountability, gave the board a quick updates on COVID-19, school safety and the upcoming technology levy.
Alger reported that COVID-19 guidelines have loosened since last spring, with no recommendation for distancing, quarantining, routine testing, and masking with the exception of health offices. The district will follow the practice if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 that they isolate for five days, but not the entire household.
“The district will continue to monitor health guidelines from the CDC,” Alger said.
With regards to school safety, Alger said Special Services Director Corinna Graner and Orono Middle School assistant principal Kimberly Van Eyll completed FEMA modules related to school district crisis topics and attended training by Minnesota School Safety Center and those two will be training staff in what they learned.
The school district also upgraded its phone system with new phones in all classrooms and offices in all district buildings.
“The new phones have enhanced 911 capabilities allowing operators to identify the specific room that calls were made,” Alger said.
The district also unveiled a new website in oronoschools.org. The new site supports all school buildings, Community Education, and the Orono Activities Center. The new, cost-neutral website is filled with information, calendars, news, announcements, curriculum and more.
Some of the highlights of the new site are: navigation links to all schools, information on several district departments and links to a new Points of Pride page; the Partners page includes a links to parent organizations and community partners; the athletics and activities page is currently ready for fall sports, with more work to be completed on winter and spring sports and a tickets link to purchase tickets, including an option to purchase a fall sports season pass.
The district is looking for input on the new site and has a link to a “Website Update Request” form. If you have a suggestion, find that important information is missing, or come across an error or broken link, let the district know.
Included in the new website is a web page regarding the technology levy that will be on the ballot in November. It includes a Tech Levy Renewal video and webpage to provide information voters will need to make an informed decision at the ballot. The district also announce that on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., they will be hosting an information session on the Tech Levy Renewal in the Orono Activities Center, Room 28.
In other board news, Dr. Flesher reported to the board that Orono 2022 senior class graduation rate was the highest in recent years at 99 percent. She also said that 90 percent of those graduates were going on to two- or four-year colleges and another six percent were pursuing military, internship, Rotary, or Transition programs.
More than 65 percent of the class of 2022 earned a passing score on an AP exam, with an 85 percent overall pass rate. Orono High School set a record for the highest number of students achieving the highly rigorous designation of AP Scholar. Orono High School is proud to announce 187 AP Scholars, with 26 students earning AP Capstone Diplomas or certificates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.