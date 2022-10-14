The Orono School Board approved a decrease to the total tax levy for the 2022 payable in 2023 property tax levy at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented the proposed 2022 payable 2023 property tax levy to the board with an 1.89 percent decrease, totaling $376,693. He predicted that it would probably go down as they dig deeper into the numbers.

