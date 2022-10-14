The Orono School Board approved a decrease to the total tax levy for the 2022 payable in 2023 property tax levy at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented the proposed 2022 payable 2023 property tax levy to the board with an 1.89 percent decrease, totaling $376,693. He predicted that it would probably go down as they dig deeper into the numbers.
“I think it’s going to be closer to a half million dollar decrease,” Westrum said.
The preliminary 2023 levy is at $12,874,793 as compared to the actual 2022 general fund levy of $13,008,380. That, along with reductions in the community service debt service and OPEB Debt Service, brings the total decrease of $376,693.
“School boards don’t have a lot of discretion, most of the funding through the local property tax is either voter approved or state determined,” Westrum said.
With that, Westrum told the board the technology levy is not included in the figures because the voters will vote on that levy in November and it will be added if approved by the voters.
The annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. and the board will give final levy approval after that meeting.
“These numbers are going to change between now and December,” Westrum said. “They will not go up unless voters approve the technology levy.”
The school board also heard a presentation from Community Education director Tiffany Clifton on the Orono Activity Center and the changes coming to that.
The Orono Activity Center opened in February 2019 and was only open for about a year when COVID-19 hit, forcing it to shutdown for a time.
Since reopening, the Orono Community Education Department has taken over operation of the center and that department conducted a survey of residents about the center, Clifton told the board.
The survey had 443 people respond, and they ranked cleanliness, overall experience, amenities and service on scale of 1-5. The results of the survey found that 92.5 percent of responded rated the cleanliness off the activity center a 4 or higher.
Overall experience received a four or higher grade in 87 percent; while equipment/amenities received a score of four or high in 83.5 percent. Customer service came in at an 82 percent score of four or higher.
“We are very happy to see those high ratings from the community.” Clifton said.
Clifton also told the board that they plan on expanding opportunities at the activity center in the future with new programming such as senior connection activities, personal training, group fitness opportunities and expanded weight room access.
She also told the board that expanded hours on the weekends and holidays will be coming as well as more events such as pickleball and basketball tournaments.
“Overall, our goals for the activity center and community ed really boil down to community engagement opportunities,” Clifton said. “We want to expand on those and grow opportunities for the community and feel like a central hub to connect and be with one another. This is just the beginning of a lot of very exciting things coming our way.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.