The Orono school board took the next step in upgrading district facilities at the regular meeting on Monday, April 10.
The board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the sale of bonds to replace the HVAC system and upgrade the entrance at the middle school, as well as working to improve the air quality and technology across the district.
The board approved the resolution “stating the intention of the School Board to Issue General Obligation Capital Notes, Facilities Maintenance and Capital Facilities Bonds, Series 2023A to finance a portion of the acquisition of technological equipment for instruction and to fund a portion of the 2024 long-term facility maintenance (LTFM) and Indoor Air Quality Improvement capital projects as approved by the Commissioner of Education.”
The sale of the bonds would generate $5.6 million in revenue and would break down to $3.255 million of capital facility bonds for a replacement of the HVAC system, and $445,000 in safety enhancements to the entrance of the middle school. In addition, there will be $910,000 in facility maintenance bonds, and $1 million in capital notes.
“While our middle school seems like a new building, it was built in 1999 and is now approaching 25 years and is in need of HVAC replacement,” Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher said. “We can now make some important safety enhancements to our middle school entry sequence at the same time as HVAC for cost efficiencies.”
The bonds would have an eight years and eight months term with payments made on Feb. 1, 2024 to 2032 with the interest payments every 6 months. On May 8, the board will take bids on the bonds and at that evening’s school board meeting, the board would approve the sale of the bonds to the winning bid with anticipated closing date of June 1.
“There are exciting times ahead,” board chair Mike Bash said. “This is good that we are making progress on this.”
Jim Westrum, Orono’s executive director of business services, added “The community can have a high level of confidence that you are continuing with your commitment to maintain the prudent fiscal management of the district.”
In other board action, the board approved the Food Service Personnel Master Contract for 2022-2023. According to the board packet, the agreement covers the one-year period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The total package cost of the settlement is 3.17 percent increase for the one-year contract. The basic salary schedule increased by 2.2 percent Insurance and other benefit contributions were increased in proportion to the wage increase and other actual cost increases.
Also, the district agreed to a one-time addition to annual longevity payments, of $100 per employee. This is in part a recognition of the service provided by cooks during a challenging period.
“The contract ratified by the union and recommended by the negotiations committee is for a period of one year,” Scott E. Alger, Director of Human Resources, wrote to the board. “This is consistent with the custodial contract that was approved by the board in February. While all settlements in recent history have covered two fiscal years, one- year contracts provide alignment of negotiations cycles for all union group contracts. The union asserted a disadvantage for the group due to misalignment with other bargaining groups’ negotiation cycles. The parties agreed that the subsequent contract will again cover a two-year period.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.