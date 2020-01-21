The Orono Public School District held their annual organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 13. The newly-elected and re-elected board members took their oath, board members elected positions and approved bids during the meeting.
Re-elected board members Mike Bash and Laura Wallender stood with newly-elected member Ali Howe during the meeting as they affirmed their acceptance of office. Bash, Wallender and Howe began their term at the beginning of the year. Bob Tunheim, Martha Van de Ven and Sarah Borchers have terms that expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Tunheim was re-elected as board chair, Borchers was elected as vice chair, Van de Ven was elected as clerk and Bash was elected as treasurer. All board members approved to set compensation for board clerk and treasurer at zero or the minimum amount set by the state statues.
Orono’s Director of Business Services John Morstad presented bids for the district’s pavement projects. Morstad said they received a few bids for their projects, which were broken down into two categories.
“One is the three main projects on the district campus, the other is the project across the street at the transportation center and then we also had one alternate project out there just depending on where the bids came in,” Morstad said.
The three main projects include the district’s office parking lot being completely reclaimed, repaved, and stormwater, new lights and the access road to the south of the building will be closed off and will become “essentially a playground area” according to Morstad.
To the west, the back entry near the loading dock will become a cul de sac; and the gravel parking lot between Orono Intermediate School and the maintenance facility will become a 78-stall parking lot. The road towards the nature center will be widened to allow room for parking and traffic. The south side of the high school parking lot will also be widened and a drop-off/pick-up lane will be added to Schumann Elementary School.
The board approved the lowest bid package from Peterson Company for $928,000 and a bid package from Meyer Contracting for $216,099.
During the meeting Superintendent Karen Orcutt congratulated Orono senior and football player Danny Striggow, who officially signed his letter of commitment to play football for the University of Minnesota in December. Orcutt also congratulated Director of Learning and Accountability Aaron Ruhland who was inducted into the Eden Valley-Watkins high school Hall of Fame. Ruhland was a 1990 graduate of Eden Valley-Watkins and was an eight-time letterwinner in football, basketball and baseball. He was all-conference selection in football and baseball as well as named to the all-area team. Ruhland was among five 2019 inductees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.