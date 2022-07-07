The Orono school board put a bow on the 2021-22 school year and took a peek at the future at its meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
In a meeting that featured mostly financial discussions, the board approved the final budget for the 2021-22 school year and the preliminary budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Orono’s Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented the board the final financial numbers for the 21-22 school year. Westrum told the board that the total expenditures for the past school year was $59,593,923 and the total revenue came in at $59,092,551. For the general fund, the expenditures were $39,419,842 and the revenue was $37,829,612.
Westrum also presented the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year. School district fiscal years run from July 1 to June 30.
The projected enrollment for Orono schools for the upcoming school year is 2,903 students, which is 75 more students than the 2021-22 school year.
The preliminary budget for the upcoming school year includes revenue of $60,105,303 and expenditures of $61,173,013 with the general fund revenue’s at $38,946,866 and expenditures at $38,944,089. Westrum said that 81 percent of the general fund expenditures are for salaries and employee benefits.
The board unanimously approved both the 2021-22 final budget and the 2022-23 preliminary budget.
The board also approved a $.15 increase to the cost to the school lunch program. Breakfast prices will remain the same.
This is the first increase in school lunches since the 2019-2020 school year.
The school meal cost for students for breakfast remains at $1.80 for K-12 students and $2.30 for adults. Lunch prices are as follows: K-5 - $3.00; 6-8 - $3.15; 9-12 - $3.30; and Adult $4.05. Milk will cost $0.55.
For the past two years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided universal free lunches for students, but that program is ending for the upcoming school year.
“We took a deep look at the lunch prices and we want to make sure we are solvent and provide the high quality food that our students have come to enjoy,” Westrum said.
Westrum told that board that each nickel will raise about $15,000 in revenue.
The board also approved the Orono Principals Association Master Agreement for 2021-2023. The agreement covers the two-year period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023. The total package cost increased 5.42 percent for the two-year agreement. The basic salary schedule increased by 2.45 percent in year one and by 2.25 percent in year two.
The number of service years in the Orono School District necessary to qualify for a postretirement insurance contribution was reduced from twelve to eight, while simultaneously reducing the benefit to 80 percent of the full benefit.
Principals hired after July 1, 2022, shall not be eligible for an insurance contribution at retirement.
