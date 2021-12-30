The Orono school board approved its 2022 property tax levy at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.
The final 2022 property tax levy is lower than the approved preliminary tax levy the board approved in September.
Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented the final numbers to the board during the Truth in Taxation public meeting and told the board that the final tax levy is $19,943,036.71 ,for a total school budget of around $58 million.
Westrum told the board that those final numbers are an increase of 4.66 percent from last year, but that is about $20,000 lower than the preliminary levy the board approved in September.
The General Fund is increasing by $917,000 while the Community Service fund is increasing by $8,707 and the debt service levy is decreasing by $38,676.
“The general fund is the largest portion of the property tax levy and most of that is voter approved levy components but it only represents about 32 percent of our total budget,” Westrum said.
Westrum also told the board that about $1.2 million of that levy comes from technology levy that voters approved in 2011 and this is the last year of that levy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.