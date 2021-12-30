The Orono school board approved its 2022 property tax levy at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.

The final 2022 property tax levy is lower than the approved preliminary tax levy the board approved in September.

Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented the final numbers to the board during the Truth in Taxation public meeting and told the board that the final tax levy is $19,943,036.71 ,for a total school budget of around $58 million.

Westrum told the board that those final numbers are an increase of 4.66 percent from last year, but that is about $20,000 lower than the preliminary levy the board approved in September.

The General Fund is increasing by $917,000 while the Community Service fund is increasing by $8,707 and the debt service levy is decreasing by $38,676.

“The general fund is the largest portion of the property tax levy and most of that is voter approved levy components but it only represents about 32 percent of our total budget,” Westrum said.

Westrum also told the board that about $1.2 million of that levy comes from technology levy that voters approved in 2011 and this is the last year of that levy.

