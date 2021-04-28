The Orono School Board met on Monday, April 12 for a regular meeting held virtually which only had three action items that required voting on.
The meeting opened up with the board approving the consent agenda which included the approval of the Custodial and Food Service Personal Master Contracts.
The two contracts were negotiated separately and listed in the consent agenda separately.
According to the school board agenda packet, the Custodial Master Contract covers the two-year period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022. The total package cost of the settlement is 5.85 percent for the two-year contract. The basic salary schedule increased by 1.75 percent in year one and by 1.75 percent in year two.
Total package costs include an increase in the District’s contribution toward health insurance. While District contribution levels remained linked to fixed percentages, increases in actual premiums contributed to higher costs. For fulltime employees, the District contributes 89 percent of the monthly premium for a single plan, 85 percent of the monthly premium for an E+1 plan, and 77% of the monthly premium for a family plan.
For the Food Service Personal Master Contract, the agenda packet state the total package cost of the settlement is 5.91 percent for the two-year contract. The basic salary schedule increased by 1.75 percent in year one and by 1.75 percent in year two. Previously, there were three categories of paid holidays in the contract. That number was reduced to two. Employees who work more than 30 hours per week are eligible for seven paid holidays and those who work less than 30 hours per week are now eligible for four paid holidays. Total package costs include an increase in the District’s contribution toward health insurance. While District contribution levels remained linked to fixed percentages, increases in actual premiums contributed to higher costs. For full-time employees, the District contributes 90 percent of the monthly premium for a single plan, 80 percent of the monthly premium for an E+1 plan, and 73 percent of the monthly premium for a family plan.
After the consent agenda, the board moved onto new business where they animously approved a resolution for a DNR School Forest Program, approved the Q-Comp/ATPPS Report and the termination and non-renewal of 19 district teachers.
