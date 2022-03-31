At its regular meeting on Monday, March 14, the Orono School Board heard a presentation on some of the numbers that will be used in the proposed 2022-23 District Budget.
Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Business Services for the Orono School District, presented the board with underlying assumptions that are being used in development of the operating capital and technology budget.
The board approved but the preliminary numbers for both budgets with final approval expected in June.
In presenting the budget, Westrum told the board that school districts are driven by enrollment and that the district expects the 2022-23 enrollment to rise by 65 students.
“Enrollment drives our budget”,” Westrum said. “Enrollment at secondary is as strong as it’s ever been and enrollment at the elementary is rebounding, so we are very happy to see that.”
The need to approve the preliminary numbers for the operating capital budget and the technology budget is due to the district needing to begin the process of purchasing items for 2022-23 school years now.
“These two items require a little bit of lead time, so that we can get the purchase orders put together and make sure we receive the products that we are seeking to have in time for the next school year,” Westrum said.
He first presented the operating capital budget with revenue projections of $1.274,173 (with a $150,000 transfer from general fund) and expenditures of $1.248,800.
Westrum said the district is in the sixth year of the operating levy that the voters approved in 2017.
As for the technology levy, Westrum said that levy was first approved by voters in 2001, renewed in 2011 and will expire in November of this year.
The board has until August to decide if they would like to go back to the voters again to approve another technology levy, Westrum said.
The proposed technology revenue and expenditures for the 2022-23 year are identical at $1,195,855.
Westrum pointed out that 53 percent of that money is allocated for salaries and benefits.
“The biggest portion of levy is fixed costs of servicing the technology – staff and support,” Westrum said. “It’s critical that we realize that these fixed costs probably will not go away if the funding source goes away.”
In other district news, Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher, announced the hiring of Sean Beaverson as the new Orono Schools’ Technology Coordinator. Beaverson has 20 years experience in educational technology and most recently served as assistant principal in Edina Schools Elementary Virtual Pathway.
“Sean Beaverson is an accomplished and talented technology leader, particularly in the application of technology to improve the teaching and learning experience for students and teachers,” said Flesher. “He is visionary, student-focused, and an exemplar of professional growth and continuous improvement. We are grateful to have Sean join the Orono Schools’ leadership team and we welcome him to our school community.”
Earlier this month, Beaverson was named one of 10 emerging leaders by the Minnesota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).The Emerging Leaders program promotes collaborative learning and sharing and provides opportunities for leadership. ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.
Beaverson holds a bachelor’s degree in language arts education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University, and an Educational Specialist (Ed.S.) degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
