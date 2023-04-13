If so, be prepared to find another route this summer.
That’s because the City of Orono is preparing plans for the rehabilitation of Fox Street from Brown Road to Orono Orchard Road.
According to the city, a majority of the road will be milled and overlaid with a section of the road set to be completely reconstructed.
The reconstructed portion of the road starts approximately 600 feet west of Orono Orchard Road and extends approximately 800 feet to the west. This portion of the road will be reconstructed to a width of 24 feet. The overlaid section of the road will vary in width from 20 feet to 28 feet. After construction, Fox Street will be striped with a double yellow line on the centerline of the road.
During construction, the reconstructed section of Fox Street will be completely closed to traffic. Access from Brown Road to Orono Orchard Road will not be available during construction. Fox Street will be open to local traffic at each end of the project throughout the duration of the project.
According to the city, they are expected to pick a contractor for the project in April with construction scheduled to begin this summer with it ending in the fall or winter of 2023.
The city will update the progress of the Fox Street project at its website at www.ci.orono.mn.us through the duration of the project.
