The Orono Discovery Center is getting much needed building improvements.
The Orono school board approved a contract with Ebert Construction for $2,350,800 as part of the Orono Discovery Center IAQ Improvement Project at its regular board meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.
Orono’s finance director Jim Westrum told the board that they received seven favorable bids and that the project will be funded with Long-Term Facilities Maintenance bonds issued earlier this year and pay-as-you-go LTFM revenue.
“The district was able to take advantage of a competitive bid market that has existed since the start of the new year,” Westrum said.
According to the project description, the building will have mechanical system improvements along with minor architectural improvements that relate to HVAC work. The intent is to convert the existing steam heating plant to hot water and working with piping, coils, controls, and air handling to deliver an updated ventilation system. This work will also include the addition of new vertical unit ventilators, a new air handling unit and a new condensing unit as well as an update to the domestic water plant.
Westrum said the work should be done in late August and it will not affect any programming at the Discovery Center.
“This is great we can get this work done,” board chair Bob Tunheim said.
The Orono Discovery Center is located at 5050 Independence St., in Maple Plain.
In other board action, the board approved the 2022-23 Orono High School Registration Guide.
Orono High School principal Dr. Amy Steiner presented the guide to the board and highlighted a few areas.
Steiner highlighted the expansion of the Spartan Senior Experience that the school started last spring where students take what they learn at school into the professional world.
“The goals of the program is to align what the students are doing in school – their knowledge and their skills – and get them an application for that,” Steiner said. “We want them to build and practice some professional skills and really be empowered to investigate their own passions and interest.”
Steiner said they started with four students last year and grown it to 15 students this school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.