Spring is right around the corner which means the City of Orono Annual spring Clean up Day must be close.
The City of Orono Spring Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orono Public Works Facility, 2700 Kelley Parkway.
To be able to participate in the program, you must be a resident of Orono, Long Lake, Spring Park or Minnetonka Beach. ID with proof of residency is required for drop off.
Items that will be collected for no charge are scrap metal such as car batteries, mowers, snow blowers, power tools, power equipment, grills, and scrap metal. Bikes are also accepted at no charge, but Recovery Bikes will be on hand to accept donated bikes.
Electronic waste items such as phones, cameras and camcorders can be disposed off at no charge but larger e-waste items such as computers, scanners, printers, monitors, radios, televisions, paper shredders, power supplies and electric typewriters will cost $12 to dispose of. Large TV’s (32 inches or larger) will cost $20.
Large applicances like refrigerators or dishwashers will cost $20; while small appliciances like microwaves will cost $12.
Construction debris (boards, moldings, concrete doors, sheetrock, brick, windows, fences, tile) and household junk (carpet, shelving, lawn furniture, small furniture, garden tools, toys, mattresses) will cost $30 per cubic yard.
Some items that will not be accepted at the cleanup day are: propane tanks, recyclables that are collected curbside, timbers, treated lumber, shingles, yard waste (leaves, grass, brush), caulking tubes, water softener zeolite tanks, hazardous wastes including paint, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, petroleum products and fluorescent lamps, barrels or drums that are not completely empty and do not have the ends cut out. For information on how to recycle or properly dispose of most of these items visit www.co.hennepin.mn.us/environment.
The Salvation Army will be on hand to collect donations from clothing, household items, textiles, furniture (no excessive wear or stain), electronics (flat screen TV), and appliances (working, less 10 years old).
To pay for disposal of the items, the city will accept cash, credit card or checks made out to the City of Orono.
For more information check out the city of Orono’s website at www.ci.orono.mn.us or call (952) 249-4600.
