The Rotary Club of Orono donated $9,000 to the City of Maple Plain to be used for a pair of lighting projects in the Veterans Memorial Park picnic pavilion. The Rotary Club of Orono raised these funds through their annual Party in the Park event, which took place this year on June 4.

The Rotary Club of Orono has a history of donating funds to the City of Maple Plain for park improvements. Proceeds from the annual Party in the Park, in addition to a District Rotary grant, have enabled the club to donate nearly $43,000 to improvements at Veterans Memorial Park since 2018. A portion of the lighting has already been installed and was utilized on Sept. 22, at the Art in the Park event, extending the time that the picnic pavilion could be utilized for the event.

