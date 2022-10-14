The Rotary Club of Orono donated $9,000 to the City of Maple Plain to be used for a pair of lighting projects in the Veterans Memorial Park picnic pavilion. The Rotary Club of Orono raised these funds through their annual Party in the Park event, which took place this year on June 4.
The Rotary Club of Orono has a history of donating funds to the City of Maple Plain for park improvements. Proceeds from the annual Party in the Park, in addition to a District Rotary grant, have enabled the club to donate nearly $43,000 to improvements at Veterans Memorial Park since 2018. A portion of the lighting has already been installed and was utilized on Sept. 22, at the Art in the Park event, extending the time that the picnic pavilion could be utilized for the event.
City of Maple Plain mayor Julie Maas-Kusske and city councilmember John Fay are members of the Rotary Club of Orono and serve as President and Treasurer, respectively for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Beyond their financial donations to the city, the Rotary Club of Orono donates their time to the community through a wide range of social and service activities.
Maas-Kusske stated that “Partnerships like these are invaluable. It’s not just the Orono Rotary Club and the city of Maple Plain, it’s every sponsor and each person who attends Party in the Park that make this a successful partnership. Because of this long-standing partnership anyone who visits Veterans Memorial Park will benefit from it for years to come. This is truly an example of how, together, we are better!”
