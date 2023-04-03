Each, year city councils adopt a resolution that appoints members of the council to various committees for that year.
For Orono, the council passed that resolution in December 2022 for the 2023 appointments, before new council member Alisa Benson was sworn-in.
At the Orono City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the council revisited those appointments to appoint Mayor Dennis Walsh and council member Matt Johnson as Orono’s representatives to the Northwest Hennepin League of Municipalities. According to NWHLM, it is an organization of the western Hennepin County cities and meets 10 times per year with the goal of educating members and networking.
In the resolution that was passed on December 12, 2022, appointments were to NWHLM were not listed.
The issue came up because when Benson became a member of the Orono City Council in January, she attended a meeting of the Northwest Hennepin League of Municipalities. At the Feb. 13 Orono City Council work session, Walsh said he was told that Benson attended the meeting without being appointed or letting other members of the council know that she was going to be attending.
Walsh also accused Benson of denigrating both he and the city of Orono at the NWHLM meetings during the work session.
Benson responded to Walsh during the work session on Feb. 13.
“I received an invitation from other mayors who are a part of this. I was invited by several other members of the group because Orono has not attended in a number of years. I was invited to attend and I did,” Benson said.
After that work session, the NWHLM sent out a memo to address the situation.
The memo was signed by the NWHLM Executive Committee, which consists of: Mayor Tom McKee, Chair; Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske, Immediate Past Chairperson; Mayor Charlie Miner, Vice Chair; Mayor Renee Hafften, Secretary; and Mayor Kent Koch, Treasure.
“The NWHLM is composed of elected representatives from various cities and jurisdictions throughout the area. Members include mayors, city council members, a county commissioner, a park board commissioner, and a Metropolitan Council member. It is not just for mayors. Some cities have paid for two memberships; however, each city has one vote,” the memo read.
It also addressed Orono’s involvement in the organization.
“During the work session, Mayor Walsh stated, ‘I am actually a member of that organization.’ However, Mayor Walsh and Orono’s membership and participation ended in 2017 and were not renewed for 2018 at the request of Mayor Walsh. Neither he nor any other elected officials from the City of Orono have attended our meetings since 2017. However, that recently changed in January 2023 when a newly elected Orono council member was invited to and began attending the meetings. On February 14, which is the day after the Orono City Council work session, Mayor Walsh contacted the NWHLM and stated he would be attending our meetings going forward.’
That required the second resolution that appointed Walsh and Johnson to NWHLM at the council meeting on March 21. The resolution was passed 3-1, with Benson voting against it. Johnson was not present at that meeting.
Benson said she voted against the decision because she would like to be on the NWHLM committee and that she is only appointed for two positions in 2023 - the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which all council members are appointed to; and the Police Advisory Commission.
“The 2023 annual appointments for Orono were voted on and discussed in December of last year, and that was before my term,” Benson said. “So I essentially had no input, discussion, collaboration at that time. No input on my skills, interests or abilities. I didn’t have a real voice or vote on those 2023 appointments.”
Benson brought up that most cities pass their annual appointment resolution at the first meeting of the year and stated that by state statue that some of those appointments have to be done in the first of meeting of the year.
The city attorney later said by state statue that a couple of those positions in the annual appointments have to be done at the first meeting of the year and that those appointments will need to be done in the first meeting of the year going forward.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.