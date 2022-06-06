The city of Long Lake asked for answers and they got them from the city of Orono.
Long Lake was looking for answers regarding the status of the Long Lake Fire Department that the city has operated since 1915.
The LLFD has provided fire services to the city of Orono since 2002, but Orono notified Long Lake in April 2021 that they will be terminating the contract with Long Lake and the LLFD in 2025.
Ever since Orono notified Long Lake of its intention to terminate the contract, the two cities have been trying to figure out the future of the LLFD and of fire services overall in the area.
Long Lake would like to keep the current structure (with minor changes), while Orono has indicted its desire to take over control of the LLFD. If that isn’t possible, Orono would start its own fire department from scratch. The city bonded $3 million in December 2021 to fund that effort.
On May 17, the Long Lake city council and mayor Charlie Miner signed a letter to the city of Orono asking for answers to 11 questions. The questions ranged from how much Orono is willing to pay for the LLFD and its assets and how they would compensate Long Lake; if all current LLFD employees would be retained; if they would provide fire services to Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach and Medina as Long Lake currently does; and if they would retain the name Long Lake Fire Department.
The city of Orono responded with a letter of its own from Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh after the Orono City Council approved the letter at its regular council meeting on Monday, May 23.
In that letter, Orono stated if the city purchases the LLFD that all current firefighters would be offered a position in the new department and that they would offer services to the other cities through contracts like they do with the Orono Police Department. Orono would purchase all previously purchased assets at a price of more than $338,000 and the city would pay 50 percent of the appraised value of $850,000 on Station 1 that the two cities jointly own. The letter states that this price is from Orono’s appraisal of Station 1 and that Orono is still waiting for Long Lake’s appraisal of the property.
Orono also offered to basically keep the name of the LLFD but said it would be called “Long Lake Fire Department operated by the City of Orono,” as long as it provides fire services to Long Lake.
In addition to answering Long Lake’s questions, Orono and Walsh also provided Long Lake some clarity on its timeline for moving forward.
“The City of Orono’s preferred path forward is to come to an agreement with Long Lake on the full transfer of the Long Lake Fire Department to Orono,” Walsh wrote in the letter. “We believe this path to be the least disruptive to the department and the communities served. We request the Long Lake Council agree to resume discussion/negotiation with us to that end. If the two cities cannot come to an agreement on the transfer of the department by August 1, 2022, Orono will be forced to move on and start executing our plan B which is to build our own Fire Department from scratch. With current equipment procurement timelines, we will need to commit to procuring the items we do not already own and recruiting personnel to be ready to assume responsibility by January 1, 2026. We will then need to work together to decide what to do with all the jointly owned assets at some point in the future.”
Orono also explained why they decided to terminate the contract and why it wants to manage there own fire department.
“The City of Orono continues to hold that it is in the best interest of Orono taxpayers that the city owns and directly manages the fire and emergency services that serve our citizens,” Walsh wrote. “It is not fiscally responsible for the city to continue to fund 80 percent-plus of an organization that it does not manage. Ownership will allow Orono to provide the necessary oversight to ensure fiscally responsible long-term resourcing of the emergency service organization and equipment to meet our community’s needs.”
Walsh ended the letter by asking for Long Lake to return to the table and negotiate with them.
“We close this letter by reiterating our desire to engage in discussion and negotiation with you on the transfer of the Fire Department,” the letter stated.
For Long Lake and its Mayor Charlie Miner, the letter gave them some clarity.
“We felt like we couldn’t decide what to do until we knew what Orono’s response was and their intention,” Miner said. “It was helpful. There are still some areas that we aren’t in agreement on but we will discuss it in the future. This is more on their timeline and how quickly they want to take over our fire department.”
While Miner doesn’t dispute that Orono pays for over 80 percent of the LLFD budget, he says that number has risen since the initial agreement because the LLFD is covering more of Orono than before.
“That number has gone up because Orono has asked us to cover more of their city,” Miner said.
Miner said that the Wayzata and Maple Plain Fire Departments used to cover portions of Orono before Long Lake covered all of it.
Miner said that he and the city has been in discussions with surrounding communities on the future of fire departments in the area and the city will do what’s best for Long Lake and the LLFD.
“It’s been our fire department since 1915 and its really hard for us to give up that heritage that our city has,” Miner said. “We are exploring all options. We are participating in meetings with other area cities to decide the future of fire departments. We are thinking of the future. We are working with our neighboring cities in ways to partner with those cities and consolidating our services and equipment. We are looking at ways to share funding.”
All correspondence between the two cities regarding the fire department and Orono’s complete answers to Long Lake’s questions can be found on Long Lake’s website at www.longlakemn.gov.
