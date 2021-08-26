The Orono School District has released its Safe Return to School Plan for the 2021-22 school year.
In a post on its website outlining its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for COVID-19, the district goes over its policy regarding face coverings, quarantining, vaccinations, contact tracing and other things in regards to COVID-19 in the Orono School District.
The release states, "the health and safety of students and staff is our top priority in Orono Schools. Our fundamental goal for the 2021-22 school year is in-person learning five days per week for all children and to keep our learning environment healthy. This goal will require partnership with students and families through implementing layered COVID-19 illness prevention strategies."
The following guidelines will be in place as the school year begins. These guidelines will be modified, as needed, based on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the learning community and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and any other state or federal agencies.
The first guideline is to stay home if sick. Students and staff who are sick should not attend school in-person and the district asks everybody to complete a daily, at-home health screening and watch for common symptoms of COVID-19 (per the MDH). Similar to any year, sick children will be referred to the health office and sent home.
As far as face coverings are concerned, the district is not going to require them to be worn inside the schools but are recommending it.
Orono Schools will continue to follow CDC, MDH and MDE guidance and strongly recommend that masks be worn indoors by all individuals regardless of vaccination status. This includes teachers, staff, students and essential visitors to school. While not required, universal and correct use of masks is a top mitigation strategy for safe in-person learning as recommended by the CDC, the district said.
Masks will need to be worn on all district-provided transportation and buses, per federal order from the CDC.
Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be excluded from school as well as any other household members (unless they are vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past 90 days.)
Orono Schools will continue contact tracing and notification when notified of a positive case. The district asks that people notify school health office, coach or program coordinator (if applicable) in the case of a positive test in either a child or in the home. Families will be notified in the case of a close contact or building transmission. The district will provide recommendations for next steps based on circumstances. Quarantining for close contacts in school will be communicated and recommended to families, but not required.
The district will continue with social distancing requirements with classroom seating placed three feet apart, recess and lunchrooms may implement social distance requirements at times of elevated transmission. Non-essential visitors and locker room use will also be limited.
Other things the district is implementing is they ask students to wash hands frequently and avoid coughing or sneezing into their hands.
