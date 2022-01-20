The Orono City Council recognized the efforts of the local police and fire departments for their efforts at the house fire in Minnetonka Beach in late December.
Correy Farniok, Orono Police Chief, and James Van Eyll, the Long Lake Fire Chief, both gave presentations and comments to the council about the efforts of both their departments in battling the fire that destroyed a house on Westwood Road in Minnetonka Beach on the night of Dec. 27, 2021.
Farniok told the council the events of that night as officers responded to the call. He told the council that that night they had received a 911 call with information that an individual had gas and candles outside the home. It was also reported that there was a fire and fire alarms were sounding in the house.
Farniok said the officers arrived within three minutes and the second floor of the house was already engulfed and two individuals were outside of the house. He said that the information was vague regarding anyone else inside the house.
He continued to say that Officer Mike Fournier and Sgt. Tim Sonnek entered the residence and began searching for other possible victims. While officers were in the house, flames were visible on the second floor stairwell and smoke was starting to fill the first floor. The interior of the house was checked by officers and no one else was located.
Farniok said that they are currently going through its department’s process to formally recognize Fournier and Sonnek for their efforts and that the process should be completed soon.
After that Van Eyll spoke to the council about his department’s efforts that night, but first thanked Fournier and Sonnek for their work.
“The police officers did a fantastic job,” Van Eyll said. “It makes our job so much easier when we can get there and we can ask one individual ‘Is everybody out of the house?’ and they can truthfully answer that 100 percent, ‘Yes, everybody is out of house.’ Our job switches to life safety to property conservation, which helps us tremendously.”
Van Eyll said fire departments from Maple Plain, Excelsior, Wayzata, Mound, Richfield, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, St. Bonifacius and Minnetonka helped out with the fire that was finally cleared early in the morning on Dec. 28, 2021.
“It was a fabulous job by everybody that was there,” Van Eyll said.
Mayor Dennis Walsh thanked both departments.
“Thank you for all your service. We are behind you 100 percent. It just shows that when you have good people and the things they can do is fabulous and we are glad to have you on our side,” he said.
In other council action, the council approved a number of committee assignments for council members:
• Acting Mayor - Aaron Printup
• Highway 12 Safety Coalition - Richard F. Crosby II, Printup, and Farniok
• Housing and Redevelopment Authority - Dennis Walsh, Chair; City Administrator Adam Edwards, Executive Director; Crosby II; Matt Johnson; Printup; Victoria Seals; Ron Olson, Secretary.
• Long Lake Fire Advisory Commission - Seals, Crosby II, Edwards, and Printup (Alternative)
