The city of Orono and four employee unions have come to contract agreements.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Orono City Council approved four contracts with the unions representing city employees - the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), Local 40 represents the city’s Patrol Officers; Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), Local 168 represents the city’s Police Sergeants; Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), Local 12 represents the city’s administrative employees: and International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Local 49 represents the city’s Public Works and Parks Employees.

Load comments