The city of Orono and four employee unions have come to contract agreements.
On Monday, Nov. 28, the Orono City Council approved four contracts with the unions representing city employees - the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), Local 40 represents the city’s Patrol Officers; Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), Local 168 represents the city’s Police Sergeants; Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), Local 12 represents the city’s administrative employees: and International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Local 49 represents the city’s Public Works and Parks Employees.
All four contracts were set to expire at the end of 2022 and all four are three-year contracts that run until the end of 2025.
“I would like to give a shoutout to our staff, our city attorney, all off the union employees from the patrol union, the sergeant union, the office of professional employee’s union, the public works union for getting all our union contracts done,” Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “I know when I first got on the council, some of these union contracts wouldn’t be put to bed and done until the following year - sometimes mid year. We’ve made it a point to make sure to get these contracts talking way ahead of time.”
Some of the agreement highlights for the patrol officers and police sergeants unions include establishing an expanded pay scale with six steps in 2023 with a 3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2024 and in 2025; updates to longevity pay rates for 10, 14 and 18 years of service for the patrol officers, and at 10 and 15 years of service for sergeants; and it establishes specialty pay for SROs, investigators, West Metro Task Force, SWAT, Metro Field Force, Field training officers, specialty trainers and for the Investigative Sergeant. OPEIU union employees will receive a six percent wage increase in 2023, along with a 3 percent COLA in 2024 and 2025 with longevity pay increased from $0.05 per hour per year to $0.10 per hour per year for those with over eight years of service.
For the public works and parks employees, they will receive a 9 percent wage increase in 2023, with a 3 percent COLA increase in 2024 and 2025 along with a longevity pay increase from $0.05 per hour per year to $0.10 per hour per year for those with over eight years of service.
All four unions will also observe Juneteenth as a holiday.
“Thanks to everybody’s help for getting that done,” Walsh said. “It’s a fine line of giving everybody to much, or you don’t want to give everybody too little. I think we have a good common ground of getting everybody taken care of. We’re locked in for three years so that’s helpful for everybody because we used to have yearly contracts and that’s a lot of work for sure.”
In other city council action, the council approved the contract proposal from TimeSaver Off Site Secretarial Service for transcription of all regular meeting minutes for the City Council, Planning Commission and Parks Commission. The contract proposals are for all regular meetings held in 2023. The city currently as a contract with TimeSaver Off site Secretarial Inc. that expires on December 31, 2022. This approval will extend the contract to December 31, 2023 with a rate increase of $ per hour and $.50 cents per page and a base rate of less than 3.5 percent.
