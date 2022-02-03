This is an election year and to make sure the elections run smoothly, election judges are needed.
The city of Orono put out a request for election judges for the upcoming elections in August and November.
The duties of an election judge are to assist voters, certify the polling place results, close down polling place following voting, demonstrate how to vote, determine results after polls close, direct voters to the correct line, distribute ballots to voters, ensure all qualified voters are permitted to vote, operate voting equipment, register individuals to vote, and set up the polling place.
Qualifications to be an election judge are you must be eligible to vote in Minnesota; must be able to read, write, and speak English; you cannot be a spouse, parent, child, or sibling of any election judge serving in the same precinct; and cannot be a candidate or the spouse, parent, child, or sibling of any candidate on the ballot in that precinct. Candidates must meet all the requirements. College students at least 18 years old may serve as an election judge and high school students 16 years and older may serve as trainee election judges.
Judges may take time off from work to be an election judge but must give their employer at least 20 days written notice, and judges must attach the hour/pay rate form that you will receive from the township board or city council that appoints you to the notice. Employers may reduce your salary/wages by the amount you are paid as an election judge during the time you are away from work. Employers may also restrict the number of its employees serving as election judges to no more than 20 percent at a single work site.
The hourly rates for election judges are as follows: Election Judges- $11; Absentee Ballot Judges $12; Head Election Judges $13; and Assistant Head Judges $12.
On all Election Days, election judges arrive at 6 a.m. to set up the polling locations. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The day ends once the election results have been transmitted and the equipment has been taken down.
All election judges for 2022 are required to take a mandatory two-hour paid election judge training session prior to the primary and general elections. Absentee judges, absentee board members and head judges are required to take an additional 1-hour paid training course for their specific positions, as well. This is required by state law and it is always a good refresher for those who have served in prior elections.
This year’s elections are slated for Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For more information about election judge duties and requirements please visit: https://www.ci.orono.mn.us/265/Election-Judges
If you are interested in serving as an election judge, complete the online application by visiting: http://www.ci.orono.mn.us/FormCenter/Elections-4/Election-Judge-Application-47
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.