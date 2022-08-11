On July 1, a new state law went into effect which allows for individuals 21 years and older to purchase certain edibles and beverages containing small amounts of THC.
At its Monday, July 25, city council meeting, the city of Orono enacted a one-year moratorium prohibiting the sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products in the city of Orono.
Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok said the moratorium was needed to give his department time to become educated about the new law.
“We are struggling right now because guidance and enforcement comes back to local control and the board of pharmacy,” Farniok said. “We really don’t know how to enforce because we don’t know what to enforce. It went into effect on July 1, but we don’t know how this will impact us. We are in limbo and we don’t know what to enforce”
The new law allows for the edibles and beverages to be sold and purchased that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving and 50 milligrams per package, and no more than 0.3 percent THC by weight. Those products must be clearly labeled and only sold to individuals 21 and older. THC is the chemical component in marijuana.
Farniok told the council that the League of Minnesota Cities has asked cities to put a moratorium in place so cities can study what to do with the new law.
“Cities are struggling with how do we accept this into our communities because we have not had time,” Farniok said. “Are we going to allow licensing requirements similar to alcohol and tobacco? Are we going to do nothing and allow businesses to operate and sell THC edibles in our community? Are we going to look at zoning requirements?”
The moratorium was passed 4-0 by the council.
In other council news, the council approved the purchase of two new command vehicles for Long Lake Fire Department for the cost of just over $137,000.
The council approved the purchase of one replacement vehicle in September 2021, but because of supply chain issues that purchase did not go through.
After some research, the LLFD was able to locate two replacement vehicles in Maryland and the council approved both purchases with some conditions.
Those conditions are that both vehicles be solely funded by the city of Orono and the vehicle is entirely owned by the City of Orono, with the vehicle title to be in Orono’s name and Orono will loan the vehicles to the LLFD. The trucks are not subject to repurchase by Long Lake pursuant to the agreement dated Oct. 15, 2002, like the other pieces of equipment exclusively owned by Orono.
The purchase of the vehicles and the conditions set forth by Orono were on the Wednesday, Aug. 3, Long Lake City Council agenda.
If the Long Lake City Council approves those conditions, Orono said they will order the trucks.
