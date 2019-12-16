The Orono school board received board reports from Dr. Pat Wroten, Orono Middle School Principal, and Dr. Amy Steiner, Orono High School Principal, as well as recognized Orono’s newly tenured teachers during the Oct. 21 and Nov. 12 Orono school board meeting and workshop.
Each year, the district has a continuous improvement day where educators get together to review information from the previous years with regard to student data and programs. The work that goes into the middle school stems from the professional learning communities and their efforts to continuously improve as a building, explained Wroten.
During the day of continuous improvement, the question, “Which of those teaching and learning practices will enhance student achievement for all learners,” was asked again, much like previous years.
“We’ve spent a significant amount of time looking at how we can be culturally competent and how we can stretch the needs of all learners that sit before us,” Wroten said, while also adding that there are many components that come together, including supplemental information from teachers in different learning areas.
The areas within their scholarship goals are aimed to sustain focus on literacy growth for all learners and increase math comprehension. Character goals include increased connectedness among students and staff as well as support with not only peers but staff “within the context of the building.”
“That is going to drive our work this year, with what’s been happening at the middle school,” Wroten said.
Steiner presented the high school’s building goals to the school board, as well. Their scholarship goals include increasing the percentage of students who reach all four college readiness benchmarks on the ACT from 46 percent to 48 percent, as well as increasing the rate for students who have never passed an AP test from 77 percent to 79 percent.
“The college readiness benchmarks, we had a similar goal last year, and prior to last year we had experienced three years in decline in those percentages so we really wanted to focus on it. We know that it’s an indicator of how successful students will be when they go off to college and how prepared they are. We knew that was really important. Last year we leveled off... but we think it still could be higher,” she said.
AP classes became more open to students due to the eliminated year requirement. According to Steiner, the number of students participating in an AP class rose; however, the high school focused on ways to support the students that enrolled.
Ways the students will be supported include working with teachers to add AP-style questions into the regular classroom, ACT item analysis, working with AP and non-AP teachers who have “struggling learners,” using teaching strategies that revolve around literacy and coaching students on dealing with novel questions.
“Build student capacity in the area of positive decision making regarding risk-taking behaviors,” is the high school’s character goal. Steiner said vaping is a risk-taking behavior that is being focused on specifically due it’s recent rise. According to the Minnesota Student survey, from 2016 to 2019, teen vaping has risen in all groups, with the exception of males in grade 11.
“In general we know this is mirroring statewide and nationwide trends. It’s continuing to grow and it’s a dangerous enough topic we feel is important to keep focusing on,” she said.
Strategies include a district task force, a new educational component for students, while moving away from just punishment, providing tools and resources for parents and providing support for students.
The high school’s relationship goal is to “continue to increase staff cultural competency by incorporating student voices in the classroom.” Steiner said all grades have reported that students feel they are being heard in the classrooms, but are continuing to learn how to connect with students.
