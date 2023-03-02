Orono Middle School will have new leadership for the 2023-24 school year.
Dr. Patricia Wroten, principal at Orono Middle School, has announced her retirement after 18 years of leading Orono Middle School.
“It has been an honor to work alongside Dr. Wroten for many years,” Orono Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher wrote in a letter announcing the retirement. “Before assuming her current role as OMS Principal for the last 18 years, she served as Associate Principal at both OMS and Orono High School. During her tenure as OMS Principal, she has led our middle school in continued growth and excellence. She was a key committee member during the design and construction of our beautiful middle school, bringing expertise in middle-level learning and a passion for creating a unique environment for our students.”
Wroten, originally from Ohio, completed her bachelors and masters degrees at Bowling Green State University. She also completed a Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education Degree in Critical Pedagogy from St. Thomas University in Minnesota. She also has secured her license in seven areas with a focus on literacy and school administration.
“It has been an honor and privilege to help guide middle school learners through one of life’s most challenging times of development,” Wroten wrote in the same letter. “I’m so grateful for the partnership from all members of our community and the opportunity to serve the students and families of Orono Schools.”
Flesher said the district will post the position and begin the selection process for a new lead principal at Orono Middle School.
“Dr. Wroten will leave a legacy of empowerment, service, and care for students and staff,” Flesher wrote.
