The Orono Police Department wants everybody to be on the look out.
With a recent uptick in theft and burglary activity, the Orono Police Department issued a crime alert last week.
The crime alert stated that suspects are entering vehicles and occupied dwellings either by force or non-force and stealing purses, keys, cell phones, etc. In several cases, the homeowner’s vehicles have been stolen as well. There have been multiple attempted home entries and attempted thefts from vehicles parked in driveways as well.
“These thefts and burglaries have been occurring in our police jurisdiction as well as neighboring cities and we want to advise our community to be aware and watchful, Orono police chief Correy Farniok said in a release. “We recommend that you continue to lock the doors of your vehicles and homes, leave outside lights on at night and activate alarm systems and security cameras. Do not leave anything of value inside your vehicles.”
Farniok asks that residents report any suspicious activity to the Orono Police Department by calling 911 and notify the police if you have been the victim of any of these crimes, even if no loss has occurred.
