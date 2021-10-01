Do you want to help out the city of Orono?
If so, now is your chance as the city has an opening on its Parks Commission.
The Parks Commission advises the city council on matters of maintenance and use of park facilities, preservation of natural resources and promotion of environmental awareness.
The Parks Commission meets for regular meetings on the first Monday in February, May, September and November and for work sessions; on the first Monday of January, March, April, June, July, July, August and October. Both regular meetings and works sessions start at 6 p.m. and meet in Orono Council Chambers at 2780 Kelley Parkway, Orono, MN 55356.
If interested in a spot on the Parks Commission, go to the city’s website at http://www.ci.orono.mn.us/ and fill out an application.
