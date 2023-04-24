Despite the less then ideal weather this past weekend, the city of Orono announced that its public golf course the Orono Orchards Golf Course will be opening for the season on Tuesday, April 25. To start the season, it will be walking only.
The Orono Orchards Public Golf Course is located at 265 Orono Orchard Rd., S., near the north shore of Lake Minnetonka. It was founded in 1924 and has the distinction of being the first public golf course in Minnesota with grass greens.
The 2023 rates are Junior (10-18 years old) - $12; Senior (62 years or older) - $16; Second Round (Mon-Sun) - $10; and Children 10 and under are free with an adult. Motorized Cart (9 holes) will cost $11 for the first round and $4 for the second round. A pull cart and golf club rentals are $5.
Memberships are also available at Orono Orchards with residents memberships costing: Seniors - $350; Individual - $455; Family - $550; Juniors - $280. Non-Residents Memberships; Senior - $470; Individual - $570; Family - $700; and Juniors - $320. Memberships include unlimited golf and Oktoberfest Tournament at the end of the year.
Leagues are also currently forming at Orono Orchards Golf Course with a Mixed League on Mondays starting in June that tees off from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.. Wednesday Women’s League from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday Junior Leagues Summer Mornings (call for info), Thursday Men’s League from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and a possible Senior League on Tuesday mornings.
For more information, call the clubhouse at (952) 473-1909
