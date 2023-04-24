Orono Orchards golf course.jpg

The Orono Orchards Golf Course will open for play on Tuesday, April 25. (Submitted photo)

Dust off those golf clubs.

Despite the less then ideal weather this past weekend, the city of Orono announced that its public golf course the Orono Orchards Golf Course will be opening for the season on Tuesday, April 25. To start the season, it will be walking only.

