The ground hasn’t been broken yet for the new Public Works building in Orono, but the project is moving forward.
The latest development came as the council approved the contract for special inspection and construction testing for the new Public Works facility project. According to city officials, a contract with a materials testing firm is required to complete all of the testing mandated as part of the project.
The contract went to American Engineering Testing (AET), which previously performed the geotechnical evaluation of the site for the city.
The estimated total cost of testing is $43,338.20 and will include excavation observation and soils testing; reinforcement steel observations; concrete testing; floor flatness testing; masonry testing; welded and bolted connection observations; infiltrometer testing; anchor testing; and bituminous testing.
The council awarded the contract to build the new Public Works building on Oct. 10, 2022, to Ebert Construction. The council approved a draft resolution for approval to award the contract for the building of a new public works building to the company for the low bid of $16,067,000 at its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting. At that Sept. 26 meeting, a resident raised a concern about the low bidder and council delayed approval and directed staff to provide resolution for the award.
In the council packet regarding the bidding, city administrator Adam Edwards wrote that “staff and Oertel (city architect) reviewed the material provided by the concerned resident and conducted research into the low bidder, Ebert Construction. We could not find sufficient cause for the city to reject the low bid. Ebert also provided letters of reference on similar recent projects.’
The new building will be built at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road. The city bonded for the project in December 2021 and the design work was completed in April and the project put out for bid. At that time, the bids came in higher than expected and the council rejected them, opting to go back to the design team to make changes to bring the project in under what it was bonded for. Edwards said the project was put out for bid in August with sealed bids opened on Sept. 15. Ground breaking is expected to start in the spring of 2023.
In addition to that action, the council approved the appointments for the 2023 year and the biggest change was that Victoria Seals was designated acting mayor. Aaron Printup was the previous acting mayor, but did not run for re-election after 12 years on the Orono City Council.
New council member Alisa Benson, who will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, was appointed to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Police Advisory Commission.
