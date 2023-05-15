Orono’s Unite for Earth Day 2023 was held on Monday, April 24, with about 80 people participating at the Orono Nature Center and Pavilion.
Unite for Earth Day is an annual education and conservation event to unite Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (including Scouts BSA, Cub Scouts, Venturers, and Explorers) from the Orono and Westonka area to work together in their communities for Earth Day.
Participants learned about the importance of expressing gratitude in both words and actions. The Kindergarten Daisy Girl Scouts worked on their “Make the World a Better Place” petal badge. The Scouts BSA and Venturers earned conservation hours.
United for Earth Day 2023 was supported by Cabot Creamery - the creamery provided patches, Vermont sharp cheddar cheese samples, stickers, temporary tattoos, chip clips, pencils, and coupons.
All Seasons Wild Bird Store provided lots of refurbished birdfeeders, birdseed, and information.
Earth Breeze donated full packages of their Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets for everyone.
Rainbow Treecare’s arborist volunteered time, expertise, and labor for the event; and the Orono Schools forestry committee chair shared his expertise and taught participants to clean up the pollinator garden and divide plants.
BSA Troop 571 Leaders led the efforts to educate participants while clearing nuckthorn and more; while Brownie Troop 18627 hosted a Wildflower Seed Bomb making station.
Mark your calendars for Unite for Earth Day 2024 which will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024.
