Orono’s Unite for Earth Day 2023 was held on Monday, April 24, with about 80 people participating at the Orono Nature Center and Pavilion.

Unite for Earth Day is an annual education and conservation event to unite Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (including Scouts BSA, Cub Scouts, Venturers, and Explorers) from the Orono and Westonka area to work together in their communities for Earth Day.

