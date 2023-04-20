Orono Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher announced that effective July 1, Kimberly Van Eyll will be the next head principal at Orono Middle School (OMS).
Van Eyll will replace retiring principal Dr. Patricia Wroten.
Van Eyll is a longstanding member of the Orono Schools leadership team, having served as Associate Principal at OMS since July 2008. She was selected from among several outstanding candidates by a committee of Orono administrators, school board members and colleagues.
In addition to the formal interview process, the committee’s work was guided by survey input and viewpoints from OMS staff and families.
“We are thrilled to hire Ms. Van Eyll into the role of principal at OMS,” said Dr. Flesher. “Her work over the last 15 years has been exemplary and always focused on what is best for children. She cares deeply for each individual learner and supports staff to meet their needs. Ms. Van Eyll has stepped into districtwide leadership in the area of crisis response and intervention and holds a School-Based Emergency Management Pilot Course Certificate. She has worked with both state and national leaders in crisis prevention and security protocols. A lifelong learner, Ms. Van Eyll is also pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership. We look forward to her continued contributions to our school community,”
In addition to her role as OMS associate principal, Van Eyll has extensive background as a special education instructor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and master of education degree focused on emotional/behavioral disorders. She earned her K-12 principal license in 2008.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to uphold a strong tradition of excellence at OMS,” said Van Eyll. “As principal, I look forward to supporting teachers and staff in their work to help all students feel connected and successful as they navigate the middle-level years. I am dedicated to sustaining a school culture that helps all students flourish while engaging families in the process. Together, our students can achieve their personal best in all aspects of development: academic, social and emotional. As a team, we will use data and observations to ensure we’re making a difference, setting high expectations, and providing the best opportunities for students to learn who they are and discover their passions. Thank you to the selection committee, and our entire learning community, for putting their trust in me.”
Dr. Flesher added, “We are confident that Ms. Van Eyll’s skills and experience will continue to be an asset at OMS, and we are excited to welcome her into this new role. We believe that under her leadership, OMS will continue to thrive and provide an excellent education for all students.”
