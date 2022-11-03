The Orono City Council honored a resident with a first of its kind award at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 25.
The council honored resident Gary Marquardt with the first ever Orono Good Citizen award.
Orono council member Richard Crosby nominated Marquardt for the award at the council’s Oct. 13 meeting, citing Marquardt’s service of performing “Taps” at funeral and grave sites for Orono residents and area veterans.
Marquardt was not present at the meeting to be presented the award, but the council said they will try to get Marquardt to a future meeting to present him as the first recipient for the Orono Good Citizen Award.
That award led to discussion in the council on how they can honor more Orono residents for work they do in the community.
Since Crosby nominated Marquardt for the award, city staff told the council they really didn’t have a formal process for people to nominate and/or receive the award and provided the council with a framework for the Orono Good Citizen Award and asked council for more feedback on the process.
Staff presented the council a draft of a nomination form and criteria to be eligible for the award.
Some of the criteria the staff presented to the council for the award included: Nominees must be a past or present resident of the city of Orono; nominees must have made a contribution of service to the community while residing in Orono; current or past residents and city staff may nominate individuals; current elected officials may not receive the award; nominations are accepted by submitting an online form located on the city’s website; and awardees will be presented with the award at regular city council meetings.
Some examples of volunteer or service work that people can be nominated for are: Helping others; protecting the environment; providing opportunities for youth; and exemplifying good citizenship. Volunteer work can be performed at schools, churches, homes, parks, public land, public facilities, businesses, and workplaces.
Nominations for the Good Citizen Award would be accepted throughout the year and reviewed by the city council.
Council member Victoria Seals asked staff to look at other communities and see what they do in honoring residents.
“I’m just not sure on the process,” she said. “How do we make sure it’s streamlined, its understood and all the objectives?”
Council member Matt Johnson suggested they honor one resident a month on the city website and social media pages and have a ceremony for those recognized at the end of the year.
“We have a lot of folks in our community that do a lot of great things,” Johnson said. “Lets find a way to recognize more people.”
