After a tumultuous public comment period at its meeting on Monday, April 11, the Orono City Council announced changes to the public comment period at a short meeting on Monday, April 25.
In a meeting that only lasted 19 minutes, Mayor Dennis Walsh announced that the public comment period of the city council meetings will be cut from five minutes to three minutes per person. In addition to that change, Walsh announced that they would have a visible timer in the chambers so people can see how much time they have left, and after three minutes the microphone would automatically be cut off.
This change is in response to the public comment period from the April 11 meeting that lasted over 20 minutes and required a 10-minute cooling off recess after Brad Erickson, Jay Nygard and Kendall Nygard took almost all of the public comment period.
After announcing the changes to the public comment period, Jay Nygard approached the podium to speak about the change, prompting, Walsh to call a five-minute recess.
When the recess was over and Walsh opened up the public comment period, Nygard again spoke and objected to the changes to the public comment period.
“Taking public comments from five minutes to three minutes goes to show the character of this council,” Nygard said. “Putting a clock up there to time people, goes to show the character of this council. Not only that, saying your microphone will be shutoff goes to show the character of this council. It’s really disappointing in this day and age that you guys would play games like this when I know Walsh himself ran on transparency and what kind of transparency is it when you take public comments down from five minutes to three minutes?”
Nygard finished talking before his three minutes were up.
In other council action, the council approved two new garbage hauler licenses to Veit Disposal Systems of Rogers, Minn., and Curbside Waste, Inc. of Brooklyn Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.