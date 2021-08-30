A proposed improvement to Westlake Street in Orono took its first step to reality at the latest Orono City Council meeting.
At its meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, the Orono City Council approved a resolution to allow for the vacating of 140 feet of land south of Westlake Street on a 3-1 vote. Council member Matt Johnson voted against the resolution and member Victoria Seals was absent from the meeting.
The proposal was brought forth by Bob Erickson, who lives at 365 Westlake Road and is also vice chair of the Orono Planning Commission. Erickson is proposing a platting project that combines several parcels of land that he owns on the south terminus of Westlake Street. The vacation request is the initial step.
In exchange for the approval of the street vacation request, Erickson offered to donate money and land to the city.
“This application brings with it by far the most generous proposal for a fire lane vacation the city has received,” Erickson told the council. “In addition to the $100,000 cash donation, I am offering land for the cul de sac valued at $44,000 based on 4 percent of current parcel value plus an additional piece of land at 341 Westlake St. 10 feet by 150 feet for additional road width valued at $9000 for a total value of $153,000.”
One of the sticking points to the resolution was the request by the city that the proposal include a 20 foot wide public access easement to Lake Minnetonka to provide for future access to the lake.
“It needs to be deleted,” Erickson said. “It states that I approve of a 20 foot right of way to the lake for public access. I have never approved of that. So that is not a fact and cannot be a finding of fact because its not true.”
Erickson continued, “This access has not been used for 18 years that we have been there because it is unusable. The water depth in this area is in inches. The bottom consist of silk and muck and the vegetation is too dense for any human activity. The best thing you can do for this neighborhood is to accept the donation and the land for the right of way so that our neighbors can benefit from the appropriate terminal for the safe and convenient reversal of traffic movement. At the same time Orono residents can enjoy lake access improvement in a more appropriate location.”
Council member Richard Crosby II agreed with Erickson that the public access isn’t needed as there are other access points to the lake near the area.
“This is an area that it might be called public access nobody has been accessing this whats so ever,” Crosby II said. “This is cleaning up and this is an area that needs to be cleaned up. It’s a great street until you get to the end and then it’s a mess. There is no proper turnaround for emergency vehicles. I think it would help the entire neighborhood overall. I think it’s a big improvement.”
Mayor Dennis Walsh agreed with Crosby and voted to approve the resolution.
“I think it definitely has its positives,” Walsh said. “I can see it going both ways but I think in the end there is more positive to cleaning this up and doing this considering you have two full access right around the corner already.”
Johnson, who voted against the resolution, said. “I don’t see the public good.”
In other council action, the council approved a resolution giving approval for the general master development plan, Zone Change, and Preliminary Plat at 2060 Wayzata Blvd West for a proposed 48-unit apartment complex.
At its meeting on July 26, the City Council directed some changes to the resolution approving the Eagle Ridge apartment building project. The main change was the starting elevation for determining height, and the Council agreed to use the grades that existed prior to the site being graded for the townhome office project. The starting elevation has been established as 1022.
With the council’s approval, the next step is getting approval from the Met Council.
“This project included a reduction in planned density, so the Met Council needs to approve that first,” Jeremy Barnhart, Orono Community Development Director, said. “Once that is accomplished, the developer will submit final development plans, and with that approval, will be able to submit for a building permit to allow for construction. The approval last week was the first of three major steps in the development process for a project like that.”
